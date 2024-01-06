5th-Anniversary of Tresor Women Warrior Attracts Esteemed Guests

- Advertisement -

By: Dawda Baldeh

The Tresor Women Warriors 5th-anniversary celebration in Kiang Kwinella has attracted esteemed guests, including the First Lady Fatoumatta Bah Barrow, district chiefs, National Assembly representatives, village heads, and women’s rights advocates.

The event commemorates the fifth anniversary of Tresor Women Warriors, which has greatly empowered women in the country.

As the celebration is about to commence, women dressed in fashionable costumes have filled the venue, creating an atmosphere of anticipation for this special day.

The First Lady will be presiding over the event, highlighting its importance for women’s empowerment.

Over the past five years, Tresor Women Warriors has been a catalyst for change, passionately dedicated to empowering women in various aspects of their lives.

Some of the key achievements that will be showcased during the event include Enterprise Development, which has supported and guided women entrepreneurs, contributing to their success and growth.

The celebration will also highlight Networking and Mentorship, emphasizing the extensive network of over 7000 women nationwide who have collaborated and received mentorship to excel in diverse fields.

Several prominent personalities are expected to deliver motivational speeches on various topics that promote the welfare of women and girls.