Tresor Women Warriors’ Fifth Anniversary in Grand Style

- Advertisement -

By: Dawda Baldeh

In Kiang Kwinella, Lower River Region, the Tresor Women Warriors celebrated its fifth anniversary in a remarkable manner, capturing the attention of notable individuals.

- Advertisement -

The occasion attracted prominent personalities, including the First Lady Fatoumata Bah Barrow, Second Lady Sarjo Mballow Barrow, a representative from the National Assembly, district chiefs, the Vice President’s wife, and other entrepreneurs who delivered speeches, sharing the organization’s successes and challenges throughout the years.

During the celebration, Aji Kumba Daffeh Kah, the President of Tresor Women Warriors, emphasized the significance of the day in the mission to empower women.

She expressed gratitude to her husband, who serves as her main source of inspiration and support, enabling her achievements.

Madam Daffeh Kah acknowledged the contributions and partnerships of the women involved and other collaborators in the journey of Tresor Women Warriors, making special mention of their valuable collaboration on sad stories of conflicts between women in marriages, which she has resolved. Her aim is to unite all women.

- Advertisement -

Addressing the audience, she highlighted the group’s nationwide reach of seven thousand women, emphasizing their heroism and transformative impact.

Furthermore, she identified the predicament faced by women concerning access to land for agricultural and business purposes.

The Tresor Women Warriors organization has endeavored to address this issue by purchasing plots of land to empower women.

She urged husbands to support their wives and assist them in acquiring land for entrepreneurial pursuits.

- Advertisement -

Moving forward, she urged attendees to plan for the future by ensuring that their wives are taken care of financially and providing them with lands, as women are particularly susceptible to difficult family inheritances if neglected.

Highlighting key concerns, she asserted that some men seek intimacy rather than marriage, and she emphasized the organization’s transformational impact on empowering women financially and unveiled plans to establish a women’s bank within a decade.

Furthermore, showcasing support and collaboration, she called upon the government and stakeholders to provide sufficient funding, welcoming opportunities for partnerships with government and private organizations.

Claudiana Cole, the Minister of Basic and Secondary Education, praised the Tresor Women Warriors for prioritizing women’s empowerment, affirming its alignment with the government’s objectives.

She commended Aji and the entire organization, encouraging them to continue their commendable work as it undoubtedly benefits women.

Minister Cole congratulated the Tresor Women Warriors on their remarkable achievements over the past five years and called on the women to remain united in pursuit of their common goals for social and economic empowerment.

During the event, various speakers reaffirmed their commitment to combating sexual and gender-based violence, with Minister Cole emphasizing the urgency of safeguarding vulnerable women and girls, who represent the future.

She also revealed the existence of a women’s empowerment fund that has made a positive impact on many women’s lives.

She beckoned attendees to support Aji Kumba Daffeh Kah’s efforts in advancing the project.

Joining the celebration from the United States, Dr. Saris Morris urged women to exhibit strength and confidence in their daily endeavors.

As a mother of six children and CEO of three successful businesses, she encourages women to overlook their differences and support one another, similar to the values upheld by the Tresor Women Warriors.

Reflecting on their personal journeys, several women shared how their lives have been transformed through their involvement in the Tresor Women Warriors.

These inspiring stories serve as motivation for potential new participants striving to improve their circumstances and effectively utilize available resources as successful entrepreneurs.

Amie Jatta Njie applauded Aji Daffeh Kah for her consistent support of women and highlighted the crucial role women play in national development when provided with the necessary support.

She deemed women as dedicated individuals who can contribute significantly to nation-building.

The fifth-year anniversary celebration delighted the attendees in Kiang Kwinella, with cultural dance performances adding to the memorable experience.

As a gesture of appreciation for their immense support, individuals who have greatly contributed to the growth of the Tresor Women Warriors were honored with awards as the event came to a close.