Veteran Gambian Cyclist Organizes 3rd Edition of Cycling Competition in Banjul

By: Dawda Baldeh

Veteran Gambian cyclist and founder of Tour of Banjul, Ebra Taal, announced that the third edition of the cycling competition will be held on February 24, 2024, in the capital city of Banjul with the winner getting an attractive prize.

The objective is to revive cycling in the Gambia.

Speaking to The Fatu Network, Taal said he wants to rejuvenate cycling in the country.

“As a former cyclist champion, I realize cycling is dead in the Gambia compared to our time in the 80’s which was the biggest event in the Gambia. People came out in large numbers from Sibanorr to Banjul to welcome the cyclists,” he explained.

“This going to be the 3rd time, but I represented Gambia in the UK ride London 100miles twice and twice London Brighton 65miles,” he said.

“It will make a big difference to encourage youngsters to take up cycling and everyone to start cycling as part of a healthy routine.”

A cash of D40.000 in prize money awaits the winner in category A while those in the category B will have other benefits.

According to the organizers, two categories are available category B welcomes non-professionals and is open to everyone free entry.

However, category A is for professionals starting point Africell head office at 2 p.m. to The Gambia’s capital, Banjul.

Interested contestants can contact the organizers on 2588193 7092272, 2943422.