Thursday, February 15, 2024

Veteran Gambian Cyclist Organizes 3rd Edition of Cycling Competition in Banjul

165
- Advertisement -

By: Dawda Baldeh

Veteran Gambian cyclist and founder of Tour of Banjul, Ebra Taal, announced that the third edition of the cycling competition will be held on February 24, 2024, in the capital city of Banjul with the winner getting an attractive prize.

- Advertisement -

The objective is to revive cycling in the Gambia.

Speaking to The Fatu Network, Taal said he wants to rejuvenate cycling in the country.

“As a former cyclist champion, I realize cycling is dead in the Gambia compared to our time in the 80’s which was the biggest event in the Gambia. People came out in large numbers from Sibanorr to Banjul to welcome the cyclists,” he explained.

This will be the third edition of the cycling competition initiated by Ebra Taal, a veteran cyclist, and is scheduled to take place on the 24th of February. It is highly anticipated by cyclists.

- Advertisement -

“This going to be the 3rd time, but I represented Gambia in the UK ride London 100miles twice and twice London Brighton 65miles,” he said.

“It will make a big difference to encourage youngsters to take up cycling and everyone to start cycling as part of a healthy routine.”

A cash of D40.000 in prize money awaits the winner in category A while those in the category B will have other benefits.

According to the organizers, two categories are available category B welcomes non-professionals and is open to everyone free entry.

- Advertisement -

However, category A is for professionals starting point Africell head office at 2 p.m. to The Gambia’s capital, Banjul.

Interested contestants can contact the organizers on 2588193 7092272, 2943422.

Previous article
The convergence of all political parties and their leaders to the State House by His Excellency Adama Barrow, the President of the Republic of The Gambia, marks a significant milestone in the unification of the nation
Next article
Exploring Opportunities: Gambian Musician/Entrepreneur Secures Partnerships with UAE Investors

RELATED ARTICLES

Popular Posts

Advertisement
The Fatu Network is the leading online news provider in The Gambia. The Fatu Network focuses on the truth, however inconvenient. It reports events from an independent and detached point of view. The Fatu Network owes allegiance to only The Gambia and the voiceless common Gambian man and woman. The need for Gambians to live in a country where the best traditions and ideals of democracy are recognized, appreciated and practiced is what led to the establishment of The Fatu Network. The Fatu Network is hugely committed to principles of justice, individual freedoms and liberties and for the state to defend and protect the fundamental rights and freedoms of citizens and also for the state to create conditions for their political, social, economic and other development. The Fatu Network’s motto is, “Truth then Justice”.
Facebook Instagram Twitter Vimeo Youtube

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

© Copyright 2019 - The Fatu Network - - Site by DigiTech Solutions