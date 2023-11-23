Thursday, November 23, 2023

Tourism Minister Urges Government Action to Resolve Kaur Water Crisis

132
- Advertisement -

By: Dawda Baldeh

Addressing a large audience during the ongoing Nationwide Meet-The-People’s Tour, the Minister of Tourism and Culture, Hamat NK Bah, appealed for government intervention to address the water crisis in Kaur.

- Advertisement -

Minister Bah made this plea during a joint meeting as part of the ongoing nationwide Meet-the-People tour held in Kaur, Lower Saloum Constituency.

“I call on the government of President Barrow to intervene and support the people of Kaur with adequate water supply. Water is crucial for our living and this community has been facing water shortages and they need support,” he emphasized.

The Tourism Minister’s remarks echoed the sentiments of various speakers who described the lack of access to water as a significant challenge.

Minister Bah reassured the people of Kaur of the government’s commitment to resolving their water crisis.

- Advertisement -

He commended the residents of Lower and Upper Saloum for their steadfast dedication to supporting government development initiatives.

Several speakers, including men who took the podium, expressed profound gratitude to the president for the developmental initiatives in Lower and Upper Saloum. However, they also highlighted persistent challenges facing their communities, such as limited access to electricity, salt salinity affecting rice farms, inadequate healthcare services, and a need for improved educational facilities.

Previous article
“I can’t recall signing an MOU with MoH.” Board Member’s Testimony Raises Questions About MOU in Health Sector Trial
Next article
Ambassador Bah and Chief Justice Jallow Forge Collaborative Path in Washington D.C. for The Gambia’s Judiciary

RELATED ARTICLES

Popular Posts

Advertisement
The Fatu Network is the leading online news provider in The Gambia. The Fatu Network focuses on the truth, however inconvenient. It reports events from an independent and detached point of view. The Fatu Network owes allegiance to only The Gambia and the voiceless common Gambian man and woman. The need for Gambians to live in a country where the best traditions and ideals of democracy are recognized, appreciated and practiced is what led to the establishment of The Fatu Network. The Fatu Network is hugely committed to principles of justice, individual freedoms and liberties and for the state to defend and protect the fundamental rights and freedoms of citizens and also for the state to create conditions for their political, social, economic and other development. The Fatu Network’s motto is, “Truth then Justice”.
Facebook Instagram Twitter Vimeo Youtube

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

© Copyright 2019 - The Fatu Network - - Site by DigiTech Solutions