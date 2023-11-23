Tourism Minister Urges Government Action to Resolve Kaur Water Crisis

- Advertisement -

By: Dawda Baldeh

Addressing a large audience during the ongoing Nationwide Meet-The-People’s Tour, the Minister of Tourism and Culture, Hamat NK Bah, appealed for government intervention to address the water crisis in Kaur.

Minister Bah made this plea during a joint meeting as part of the ongoing nationwide Meet-the-People tour held in Kaur, Lower Saloum Constituency.

“I call on the government of President Barrow to intervene and support the people of Kaur with adequate water supply. Water is crucial for our living and this community has been facing water shortages and they need support,” he emphasized.

The Tourism Minister’s remarks echoed the sentiments of various speakers who described the lack of access to water as a significant challenge.

Minister Bah reassured the people of Kaur of the government’s commitment to resolving their water crisis.

He commended the residents of Lower and Upper Saloum for their steadfast dedication to supporting government development initiatives.

Several speakers, including men who took the podium, expressed profound gratitude to the president for the developmental initiatives in Lower and Upper Saloum. However, they also highlighted persistent challenges facing their communities, such as limited access to electricity, salt salinity affecting rice farms, inadequate healthcare services, and a need for improved educational facilities.