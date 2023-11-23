Ambassador Bah and Chief Justice Jallow Forge Collaborative Path in Washington D.C. for The Gambia’s Judiciary

- Advertisement -

Ambassador Bah and Chief Justice Jallow met with partners in Washington D.C. on possibilities of strengthening the Judiciary in The Gambia

The Ambassador of the Republic The Gambia to the United States of America, His Excellency Momodou Lamin Bah, and the Honourable Chief Justice of The Gambia, Hassan B. Jallow, recently engaged with partners at the World Bank and at the United States Department of State on ways to further collaborate to strengthen the judiciary in The Gambia.

The Hon. Chief Justice who was accompanied by a High Court Judge, Justice Landing Sanneh, arrived in Washington D.C. on November 9th, 2023 at the invitation of the World Bank to participate in the 2023 Law, Justice and Development (LJD) week.

From the 13th to the 15th November, 2023 the Hon. Chief Justice attended meetings and served as a Panelist at a Session on Law, Justice and Development: Judges’ Perspectives. In his deliberation, the Hon. Chief Justice highlighted the intricate linkages between the rule of law and development in society.

On the margins of the meetings, His Excellency Ambassador Bah assisted the Hon. Chief Justice in bilateral meetings with officials of the World Bank and US Department of State. The delegation discussed with partners the Judiciary’s Strategic Plan and highlighted areas that need collaboration and support for an improved and consolidated Rule of Law in The Gambia.

Before leaving Washington D.C, the Hon. Chief Justice paid a courtesy call on His Excellency Ambassador Bah and the Team at The Gambia Embassy. His Lordship commended the Ambassador and the staff for the support given to him on all his engagements in Washington D.C.

For his part, Ambassador Bah assured the Chief Justice of the Embassy’s unwavering support especially when it comes to empowering the Judiciary. He said follow-up would continue with partners on pertinent issues raised during the meetings with a view to further strengthening the Judiciary as stated in the National Blueprint of The Gambia (Green Recovery National Development Plan -2023 -2027).

Issued by the Embassy of The Gambia in Washington D.C.

