CAF Finds Libya Guilty, Imposes $50,000 Fine, and Awards Nigeria 3 Points in AFCON Qualifier

- Advertisement -

CAF’s Disciplinary Board has issued a decision regarding the scheduled 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifier between Libya and Nigeria.

The board found the Libya Football Federation in breach of Article 31 of the AFCON regulations and Articles 82 and 151 of the CAF Disciplinary Code. As a result, CAF declared the match, initially set for October 15, 2024, in Benghazi, forfeited by Libya, awarding Nigeria a 3-0 win. Additionally, the Libyan federation has been fined USD 50,000, payable within 60 days.

- Advertisement -

This decision follows recent events in Libya, where the Nigerian team reported being stranded at an abandoned airport for over 17 hours, facing what they described as “inhumane treatment.”

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) decided to bring the team back to Nigeria instead of proceeding with the qualifier, citing safety concerns with the three-hour bus journey from Al Abraq International Airport to Benina (a district near Benghazi).