Wednesday, November 22, 2023

“I can’t recall signing an MOU with MoH.” Board Member’s Testimony Raises Questions About MOU in Health Sector Trial

355
- Advertisement -

By: Alieu Jallow

“I cannot recall sitting in a board meeting to sign a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with the Ministry of Health,” stated Ernest Andrew Mendy, a resident of Yundum, Human Resource Manager at the Gambia Revenue Authority, and a board member of the Health Promotion and Development Organization (HePDO).

- Advertisement -

Mendy, serving as the prosecution’s second witness in the ongoing trial for economic crimes, corruption, theft, and fraud involving three senior officials—Balla Kandeh, Muhamdou Lamin Jaiteh (PS MOH), and Omar Malleh Ceesay (Executive Director, HePDO)—informed the court on Tuesday that he had no recollection of participating in any board meeting for the purpose of signing an MOU with the Ministry of Health for the implementation of malaria-related activities.

He recounted his familiarity with Mr. Balla Kandeh, the Program Manager of the National Malaria Control, and Omar Malleh Ceesay, the Executive Director of HePDO, from their college days. He highlighted their shared history as co-founders of The Association of Youth at Risk Management (TAYMA) in 1997, an association that later transformed into a non-governmental organization (HePDO), presently led by Omar Malleh Ceesay.

PW 2 clarified that he only remembered signing an MOU with the Global Funds through the Catholic Relief Services (CRS) as a sub-recipient for specific activities. Any other projects, he emphasized, are bound by the signed MOU. According to Mendy, at HePDO, MOUs are signed by the board, and the implementation of activities is the responsibility of the secretariat, which includes various staff such as budget managers and coordinators.

He further informed the court that HePDO solely accesses funds from Catholic Relief Services (CRS) as part of their signed MOU, serving as a sub-recipient for project activities.

- Advertisement -

The case has been adjourned to November 27, 2023, at 2:15 pm for the continuation of testimony and cross-examination by the defense counsel.

Previous article
Abuko United Club President Urgently Appeals to GFF for Resolution Amid Controversial Club Sale

RELATED ARTICLES

Popular Posts

Advertisement
The Fatu Network is the leading online news provider in The Gambia. The Fatu Network focuses on the truth, however inconvenient. It reports events from an independent and detached point of view. The Fatu Network owes allegiance to only The Gambia and the voiceless common Gambian man and woman. The need for Gambians to live in a country where the best traditions and ideals of democracy are recognized, appreciated and practiced is what led to the establishment of The Fatu Network. The Fatu Network is hugely committed to principles of justice, individual freedoms and liberties and for the state to defend and protect the fundamental rights and freedoms of citizens and also for the state to create conditions for their political, social, economic and other development. The Fatu Network’s motto is, “Truth then Justice”.
Facebook Instagram Twitter Vimeo Youtube

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

© Copyright 2019 - The Fatu Network - - Site by DigiTech Solutions