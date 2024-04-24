GAF rebuts allegations of political interference, tribalism in recent promotion

- Advertisement -

By Mama A. Touray

The Gambia Armed Forces (GAF) has refuted claims of political interference and tribal favouritism in the promotion of its military officials, as alleged by a recent Open Gambia publication.

- Advertisement -

The Gambia Armed Forces, in a statement, indicated that the article published by Open Gambia on Sunday, authored by “ANON,” accused the GAF of political interference and tribal favouritism in the promotion of military officers to the rank of Colonel from among a group of senior officers.

Open Gambia reported that the Chief of Defence Staff, the Director of SIS, and Deputy Speaker Seedy SK Njie are alleged to have conspired to appoint Non-Jola and Mandinka officials, deemed loyal to their political interests, to positions within the armed forces. This move is said to be in preparation for the withdrawal of ECOMIG troops following the completion of their mandate based on the TRRC recommendations.

The GAF press statement clarified that ten vacant positions within its ranks were to be filled by senior officers at the Colonel level, and a request was submitted to the Ministry of Defence which was approved.

It further explained that after the executive approval, CDS Cham constituted a committee to nominate officers eligible to fill the positions with specific terms of reference in line with the security sector reform and transformation of the institution since the dawn of the new political dispensation.

- Advertisement -

“Therefore, after a comprehensive and exhaustive process by the Board, the Defence Headquarters, Gambia Armed Forces submitted a list of senior officers that were eligible for promotion to the rank of Colonel to the Ministry of Defence (MOD) for onward transmission and approval of the President and C-in-C,” the release stated.

The GAF High Command stated that there was no interference, be it on political or ethnic lines in the process leading to or after the selection of the senior Officers for promotion as alleged by the Open Gambia report.

The release further stated that “the respective Commands of GAF have consistently constituted Promotional Examination (PROMEX) Boards to oversee the promotion of Officers who are due for elevation to the next rank. No CDS has ever interfered either directly or indirectly with the deliberations and outcomes leading to the recommendations of the Boards that were convened under his directives”.

GAF emphasized that it does not have a policy that classifies any of its personnel along ethnic, religious or partisan lines.

- Advertisement -

“Our doors have always been opened for clarification and we are more than willing to provide further undisputable facts on this matter. To this end, GAF craves the indulgence of all patriotic Gambians to continue to insulate this national institution and its members from ethnic sentiments and politics – a commitment it has resolutely made since 2017 to date.”