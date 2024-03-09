REFLA President Mayor Lowe Joined Rural Women in Celebrating International Women’s Day

- Advertisement -

By: Dawda Baldeh

REFELA President Mayor Lowe joined rural women in celebrating International Women’s Day, making the occasion particularly special for them. This global day dedicated to women is observed annually on March 8th.

Addressing the rural women in Madina Shering Mass, Mayor Lowe emphasized the significance of the day as an opportunity for self-celebration. She expressed her joy in being able to celebrate alongside them in the village and encouraged women to support one another and overcome obstacles.

Mayor Lowe assured them of her commitment to providing support through REFELA and advocated for increased opportunities for women, emphasizing the importance of empowerment in economic, political, and social realms.

She called on the government to assist women facing challenges such as accessing necessities like water, healthcare services, and markets.

The rural women deeply appreciated the mayor’s visit, considering it a rare opportunity.