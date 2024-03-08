National Nutrition Agency and Africa Catalyzing Action for Nutrition Conclude Training for Media Personnel on Nutrition Advocacy

- Advertisement -

By: Zackline Colley

The National Nutrition Agency, in collaboration with Africa Catalyzing Action for Nutrition, successfully concluded a five-day training program aimed at equipping media personnel and networks with essential knowledge on nutrition advocacy. The training, designed to cultivate nutrition-literate communities, featured the theme “Good Nutrition Starts with Me.”

Throughout the duration of the program, facilitators engaged participants in lectures covering a spectrum of topics crucial to understanding and promoting healthy dietary practices. Discussions ranged from the complexity of fostering a balanced diet to the complexities of malnutrition, including its causes and far-reaching consequences. Additionally, participants delved into the intersectionality of agriculture, nutrition, and climate change, highlighting the critical role these factors play in shaping nutritional outcomes.

The training sought to empower media professionals to effectively communicate the importance of nutrition and its impact on individual and community well-being. By fostering a deeper understanding of these topics, participants are poised to play a pivotal role in promoting sustainable dietary practices and advocating for policies that support nutrition initiatives nationwide.

The conclusion of the training marks a significant milestone in the ongoing efforts to address malnutrition and promote healthier lifestyles across the region. As media personnel return to their respective platforms, they are poised to amplify the message that good nutrition is not only a personal responsibility but also a collective endeavor essential for building resilient and thriving communities.