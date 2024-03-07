Challenges Facing Gambia’s Ferry Services: Delays, Breakdowns, and the Call for Investment

- Advertisement -

By: Alieu Jallow

The Managing Director of Gambia Ferries, Abdoulie Tambedou, informed The Fatu Network that delays in finalizing the shipyard facilities are contributing to the recent breakdowns of the Kunta Kinteh ferry.

“The commencement of dry docking is delayed due to the finalization of the shipyard facilities needed to receive the craft.”

Two weeks ago, a major shutdown of ferry services lasting more than 24 hours caused a significant impact on businesses and other services.

In response, ferry management had to devise mechanisms to resume services by repairing what was believed to be a problem with the propellers. The ferries manager also informed The Fatu Network that they have ordered new engines, of which only three have currently arrived in the country, to replace the old ones in these ferries.

Mr. Tambedou further informed the network that the Kunta Kinteh ferry, in particular, was due for dry docking, scraping, and the installation of a new engine; however, this has yet to occur.

To restore services to the demanding population, management held a repair and maintenance session; however, these efforts were unsuccessful as the Kunta Kinteh ferry experienced another breakdown yesterday.

When The Fatu Network reached out to the manager to inquire about what went wrong, this is what he had to say:

“The ferry Kunta Kinteh is being readied for the dry docking, as advertised in the newspapers, to commence on April 6, 2024, for the next six weeks.”

These frequent breakdowns of the ferries raise serious questions about the safety of the ferries plying the Banjul-Barra route. Additionally, the breakdowns also highlight the need for more investment and welcome private investors to help meet the growing demand between the country’s major crossing points.