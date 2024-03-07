High Court Adjourns Voir Dire (Mini-trial) Ruling in Sukuta-Jabang Case to March 11th

- Advertisement -

By: Alieu Jallow

Justice Ebrima Jaiteh of the High Court, presiding over the Sukuta-Jabang traffic police shooting case, has adjourned the much-anticipated ruling of the voir dire or mini-trial to March 11th, 2024. The ruling was scheduled to be delivered on Wednesday, March 6th, following a successful court session.

On Monday, March 4th, 2024, counsels for both the state and defense presented their arguments before the court.

The subject matter of the voir dire arose from allegations made by Counsel Lamin J Darboe that his client was drugged and beaten to obtain a voluntary and cautionary statement from the first accused person (Ousainou Bojang), leading to the suspension of the main trial and the subsequent initiation of a mini-trial.

During the voir dire, the first accused person denied thumbprinting any statement with wordings. He also informed the court that Detective Ebou Sowe gave him a cup of coffee, after which he fell asleep shortly. Additionally, he stated that he was beaten by SI Jobe and Sergeant Musa Bah of the Police Anti-Crime Unit in an attempt to force a confession, but he maintained that he never confessed.

During cross-examination, Detective Ebou Sowe of the Police Anti-Crime Unit informed the court that the first accused person was neither beaten nor drugged.

Detective Sowe also testified that the statement obtained on September 15th was done in the presence of an independent witness, Alieu Cham of Sukuta. When asked about his involvement at the Anti-Crime Unit, Mr. Cham outlined being contacted by a white lady who had bought a car from him some time ago. He mentioned uncertainty about their relationship but stated that he was approached by Detective Sowe to serve as an independent witness, initially declining the offer.

Defense counsel Lamin J Darboe, representing the first accused person, urged the court during the session to rule in favor of the first accused person, citing irregularities and inconsistencies.

In contrast, state prosecutor AM Yusuf disputed the statements of September 15th, 2023, noting that they were obtained voluntarily, beyond what was presented in court. The state prosecution further submitted that the evidence provided by PW1 and PW2 during the voir dire, as well as Exhibit D3 – the police diary, were substantial.

AM Yusuf emphasized that the testimonies of PW1 and PW2 were consistent and free from controversy.

The case was adjourned to March 11th, 2024, for a ruling on the matter and the subsequent commencement of the main trial.