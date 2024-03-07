Seedy Cham Describes Argument on FGM By Imams, Politicians As Disgraceful

- Advertisement -

By: Ismaila Bah

Seedy Cham, the Chairperson of the Coalition of Progressive Gambia, describes discussions on Female Genital Mutilation (FGM) by Imams and Politicians at the National Assembly, while sidelining burning national issues such as the 2020 draft constitution, poor standard of living, and high rate of unemployment, as disgraceful.

- Advertisement -

In an interview with The Fatu Network regarding the repeal bill on FGM, which has been passed to the National Assembly, Seedy Cham highlights that FGM should not be a focal point for debate between Imams and Politicians in the National Assembly when there are pressing national issues to address.

“There is a need to focus on important matters such as the high cost of living, unemployment, insecurity, reparations, and the 2020 draft constitution, which is still under review,” says Seedy Cham.

Moreover, he points out that if the 1997 draft constitution had been amended in 2020, the country would have progressed to another level. He calls for discussions on issues affecting communities in the Gambia.

Mr. Cham urges every Gambian to engage in discussions on issues such as the 2020 draft constitution, increasing crime rates, implementing special reforms, and reparations. He remarks that “the country would have been moving forward, but it seems like the Gambia is regressing.”

- Advertisement -

The issue of Female Genital Mutilation sparked debates among National Assembly Members, Activists, and Imams on Monday, March 4th, 2024. Continuing the discussion on the subject matter, he finally points out that the Imams who are currently opposing the bill today are the same ones who failed to make arrangements with former President Yahya Jammeh to implement special amendments in the constitution of the second republic.

Female Genital Mutilation/Circumcision (FGM/C) is a common practice in many cultures in the Gambia. Such practices involve cutting the female genital tract, which sometimes leaves scars and causes victims a great deal of pain.