SBEC International Arabic High School Celebrated International Women’s Day on March 8, 2024

By: Mr Alhagie Kassama

On Friday, March 8, 2024, SBEC International Arabic High School joined the global community in commemorating International Women’s Day on its grounds, under the theme ‘Cultivating Worth: Recognizing and Elevating Every Woman.’

In her Keynote Address, Madam Ayeesah-Nyang Njie, Director of SBEC International School, expressed her enthusiasm for the day, highlighting its significance in recognizing the invaluable contributions of women. She stated, “It is a day to celebrate our grandmothers, mothers, wives, aunties, sisters, and daughters. This is a day when we are honored and appreciated as child-bearers.” She emphasized the enduring strength of women, who, from birth, are equipped by Allah to endure pain, including menstruation, pregnancy, childbirth, and child-rearing. She underscored the importance of women understanding their own worth and self-respect, urging them not to be swayed by social media trends or external influences that might undermine their identity.

As the special Guest Speaker, Madam Dembell addressed the values and roles of women in Islam, emphasizing the theme’s call for empowering every woman and providing equitable access to education. She emphasized the equality of men and women in Islam, citing Quranic verses and the teachings of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH). She distinguished between religious teachings and cultural traditions, arguing that Islam has historically liberated and empowered women, granting them rights and dignity unmatched by any other religion.

Madam Dembell challenged men to responsibly provide for, protect, and respect women, stressing the importance of mutual consent in marriage and the equitable treatment of women in society. She highlighted the significant contributions of prominent Muslim women throughout history, encouraging the audience to draw inspiration from their examples.

In closing, Madam Dembell urged students, especially boys, to treat girls with honor, respect, and kindness, and to participate in household chores. She commended women for their leadership roles in various sectors and emphasized the importance of dismantling barriers to foster a more inclusive society.

Several students, including Awa Musa Darboe, Zainab Tunkara, Fatima Jorjo Gaye, Aji Kulay Touray, and Fatima Conde, delivered statements on the value and role of women in society, advocating for increased empowerment and inclusion in leadership, education, and health.

Aisata Ceesay, a student and President of the Student Government, concluded the event by applauding the speakers for their insightful discussions on the values of women in Islam. She expressed gratitude for their recognition of women’s contributions throughout history and emphasized the importance of continuing such discussions.

The United Nations has designated the theme for the year 2024 as ‘Invest in Women: Accelerate Progress,’ focusing on addressing economic, cultural, social, and political disempowerment. The campaign theme for this year, ‘Inspire Inclusion,’ underscores the importance of including women to foster belonging, relevance, and empowerment.

International Women’s Day originated from the National Declarations of Women’s Rights in the United States of America, advocating for gender equality and equity. First celebrated on March 19, 1911, in the United States, it has since become a global event, observed annually on March 8, to honor and recognize the achievements and contributions of women worldwide while raising awareness of gender disparities and discrimination.