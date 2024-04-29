Monday, April 29, 2024

Neighbours report man to Physical Planning for “illegally” constructing structures on land

By Kebba camara

A group of Bijilo residents has submitted a petition to The Gambia Physical Planning Authority, accusing a man of illegally constructing structures on a plot of land which has sealed off all neighbouring compounds, significantly hindering their movement.

Mr. Kebba Bojang, Eddy Saidykhan, Seedu Manneh, Yaya Jatta, and others have submitted a petition to The Gambia Physical Planning Authority against Modou Sinyan.

The group’s Public Relations Officer, Mr. Lamin Jallow, stated their belief that the individual seeking to develop the area lacked the proper documentation, thereby complicating movement for the residents.

Mr Jallow mentioned that there had been numerous confrontations over the issue, which had been reported to the Burusubi Police Station. They were advised to take their concerns to The Gambia Physical Planning Authority.

Neighbours say they are forced to take a detour of approximately a hundred meters to reach their homes, leading some to leave the area.

Jallow stated that they possessed all the necessary documents for their properties, yet a man arrived, sealed off the area, and declared ownership of the space in front of them.

He stated that Modou Sinyan is claiming ownership of the land but has not provided any documentation thus far. Mr Jallow said all individuals who have approached the physical planning department have their paperwork properly organized.

Lamin Camara, a senior staff member at The Gambia Physical Planning, confirmed their awareness of the case and mentioned that they had visited the site.

“We have received their letter of complaints, and we don’t take it lightly. We have advised the man in question not to develop the place and further invited him to the office to bring all his documents, without which we will demolish the structure he already erected,” Camara said.

