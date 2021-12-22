On Allegations of Rape: Manchester City Footballer Benjamin Mendy to Spend Christmas in Prison

0
- Advertisement -

Manchester City footballer  Benjamin Mendy will spend Christmas in prison after he appeared in court accused of rape by a fourth woman.

Mendy, 27, already facing serious sex offence allegations, was charged with another rape offence relating to a new complainant last week. Reporting restrictions were lifted on Wednesday when Mendy appeared at Chester Crown Court for a hearing ahead of his trial next year.

- Advertisement -

The charge relates to a new complainant and is alleged to have taken place in July this year. Mendy is now accused of eight offences against five different women, including seven counts of rape relating to four women.

The earlier charges are three counts of rape, alleged to have happened on October 11, 2020; sexual touching on January 2, 2021; one count of rape on July 24 2021 and two counts of rape on August 23 2021.

The France international, wearing a black suit and white shirt, spoke only to confirm his name during the 40-minute hearing and followed proceedings by an interpreter. A proposed trial date of January 24 next year has been rescheduled and his trial will now start on either June 27 or August 1.

- Advertisement -

The defendant is currently being held in HMP Altcourse, Liverpool. Mendy, of Withinlee Road, Prestbury, Cheshire, has been in custody since he was first arrested and charged with sexual offences on August 26.

Mendy has played for Manchester City since 2017, when he joined from Monaco for a reported £52 million. He was suspended by the club after being charged by police, pending an investigation.

Source: Evening Standard

Previous articleChristmas and New Year: President Barrow declares two Mondays public holiday

RELATED ARTICLES

Popular Posts

Advertisement
The Fatu Network is the leading online news provider in The Gambia. The Fatu Network focuses on the truth, however inconvenient. It reports events from an independent and detached point of view. The Fatu Network owes allegiance to only The Gambia and the voiceless common Gambian man and woman. The need for Gambians to live in a country where the best traditions and ideals of democracy are recognized, appreciated and practiced is what led to the establishment of The Fatu Network. The Fatu Network is hugely committed to principles of justice, individual freedoms and liberties and for the state to defend and protect the fundamental rights and freedoms of citizens and also for the state to create conditions for their political, social, economic and other development. The Fatu Network’s motto is, “Truth then Justice”.

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

© Copyright 2019 - The Fatu Network - - Site by DigiTech Solutions