Christmas and New Year: President Barrow declares two Mondays public holiday

President Adama Barrow has declared Monday, December 27th, 2021 and Monday, January 3rd, 2022, as public holidays throughout The Gambia.

A statement by State House on Wednesday said: “The Public is hereby informed that His Excellency President Adama Barrow, acting under section 76 of the 1997 Constitution, is pleased to declare Monday, December 27th, 2021 and Monday, January 3rd, 2022, as public holidays throughout The Gambia.

“The holidays are in observance of the Christian holy feast of Christmas and New Year’s Day 2022.

“President Barrow takes this opportunity on behalf of the First Family and the Government, to wish the Christian community and all Gambians a Merry Christmas and a Happy and prosperous New Year.”

