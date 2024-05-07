H.E Dr Fatou Bensouda Graced Oasis Project Fund Raising – Taste of Gambia’s Dinner Raises £5,230 to Build and Equip a New School in the Gambia 

- Advertisement -

The Oasis Project – The Gambia, a charity initiated by MK businesswoman Chris Hayter, collaborated with The Brasserie at MK College to offer a Gambian-themed meal for forty-two guests on Tuesday, April 30th, 2024. The event raised £5,230 through a silent auction featuring six unique donated items and generous contributions, supporting the launch of a £350,000 capital fund that evening. Surpassing £5,000 has made it possible to construct a fully-equipped canteen for the new Starlight School in Bakau, marking the project’s inaugural initiative.

Honoured guests included the High Commissioner for the Gambia, Dr Fatou Bensouda, and her Counselor Sainey Barrow, The Lord Lieutenant of Buckinghamshire Countess Howe, and the Founder of the charity Chris Hayter who joined the sponsor MHA and MK guests for the fun and lively evening.

Her Excellency Dr Bensouda praised the work of the Oasis Project- the Gambia in her speech, not just for creating and building the Starlight School, but for working on major building projects to improve living conditions and reduce the cases of malaria in the region.

She said, “Charities such as the Oasis Project – The Gambia is vital to the education needs of the region and to hear of the capital fund appeal and a new school to fill the need for more pupils is exceptional for The Gambia. Dr Bensouda praised the voluntary work of the Grand Union Rotary Club in MK who have raised large sums of money and provided volunteers and the philanthropists from the city who have pledged so much support for her country.

Chair of Trustees for the charity Angela Rhodes said, “We are thrilled to have the support of the High Commissioner and honoured guests this evening as we embark on a pivotal stage in our charity development. We secured the land for the new Starlight school with generous donations in particular $5,000 US donated on the night from MDRT, The Million Dollar Round Table group of philanthropists, enabled through long-term supporter Alistair Wallace.

All money raised for the charity in the UK is project managed financially in the UK which provides a secure base encouraging more people to become involved.

Angela said “I am completely humbled by the generosity in the room for this first Capital fund appeal dinner, the total has far exceeded the expectations of the organisers. This is a brilliant start, and we hope to attract more Trustees, with varied skills, which would add to the good governance of the charity and encourage a larger group of volunteers.