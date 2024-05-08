Suspect in Sabally murder trial set to take plea on May 13

- Advertisement -

By Alieu Jallow

Samba Sowe, the first accused in the murder trial of Bakary Sabally, also known as Mamadou, is scheduled to enter a plea on May 13. He appeared before Justice Landing Sanneh at the High Court in Basse on Tuesday, May 7, but the proceedings could not continue due to the lack of legal representation for the accused. This situation arose after Samba Sowe was unable to secure a private lawyer.

Statement of Offence

Samba Sowe on or about the 3rd day of February 2024 in the Upper River Region within the jurisdiction of this court with malice afterthought caused the death of Bakary Sabally and thereby committed an offence.

Samba is the driver who on the 3rd of February 2024 had some misconstruing opinions with the late Bakary Sabally that ended lethal. It was reported that he punched the deceased on the chin and fell on the back of his head leading to his death due to bleeding in his spine.

Samba is charged with a single count of murder contrary to section 187 of the criminal code and punishable under section 188 of the criminal code procedure revised laws of the Gambia 2009.

The case is adjourned to 13th May 2024 for plea-taking.