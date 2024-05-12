GDC Celebrates 8th Anniversary of Political Participation

- Advertisement -

By: Dawda Baldeh

The opposition Gambia Democratic Congress (GDC) celebrated its 8th anniversary of political participation yesterday, 11 May, marking a journey of sacrifices and contributions to the development of the country’s political landscape.

Established in 2016, GDC contested against former President Yahya Jammeh and emerged third behind APRC as the coalition took the lead in the polls.

In his celebratory message, Ebrima Nyang, GDC Admin Secretary 1, expressed profound gratitude for his participation in the growth of GDC under the leadership of Mamma Kandeh.

He also highlighted various pressing issues affecting the country in his celebratory message.

Nyang expressed gratitude to all GDC supporters, sympathizers, and executives for their unwavering commitment to the party’s development.

He emphasized that GDC will continue to nurture the norms and values of democracy and is open to all citizens who wish to join.

Furthermore, he mentioned that his party is concerned about the burning issues the country is facing, such as poor education, healthcare, youth unemployment, security, and the high cost of living.

Speaking specifically about education, Nyang raised concerns about rumors of a planned tuition fee increment at the University of The Gambia.

“This is a significant concern for us as a party because it will further limit access to higher education for students from less privileged families,” he stated.

He added that this would adversely affect less privileged families and hinder their pursuit of higher education.

Nyang also commented on the escalating prices of commodities in markets and the challenges facing security in the country.

On security, Nyang asserted that the country’s security situation threatens every Gambian because “no one feels safe” both at home and outside.

“We must take our security very seriously to ensure that anyone guilty of a crime is punished according to the law.

Incidents such as drivers kidnapping innocent women and girls due to weak security are unacceptable,” he claimed.

Nyang advocated for empowering the security forces to enable them to carry out their duties effectively.

“The crime rate in the country is rising, and security needs adequate support to combat these crimes.

The prevalence of killings, injuries, and other crimes is alarming in The Gambia,” he remarked.

Additionally, Nyang outlined various pressing issues in the country and called on the government to take swift action and address people’s concerns.

He also mentioned GDC’s plans to tackle these multiple problems if elected in 2026, including the rising cost of living, crime rates, unemployment, agriculture, education, and healthcare, among others.

“I renew my commitment and loyalty to the party and urge all Gambians to support GDC to bring about change in 2026.

Our problems have solutions if we are willing to set aside our differences and allow GDC to lead the way in 2026,” he concluded.