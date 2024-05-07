DLEAG’s AIRPORT COMMAND NABS NIGERIAN NATIONAL WHO SWALLOWED 130 PELLETS OF SUSPECTED COCAINE

- Advertisement -

Operatives of Drug Law Enforcement Agency, The Gambia (DLEAG) stationed at Banjul International Airport (BIA) intercepted a Nigerian National attempting to smuggle one hundred and thirty (130) pellets of suspected cocaine.

Using behavioral indicator tactics, operatives noticed that the suspect could be a mule who may be carrying suspected prohibited drugs. He was subsequently invited for questioning and he confessed to have swallowed pellets of cocaine in Guinea Bissau before traveling by land straight to the Airport. Thereafter, he was placed on observation and during the course of the investigative process, he defecated a cumulative total of one hundred and thirty (130) pellets of suspected cocaine.

- Advertisement -

The suspect who was later identified as Joseph Sunday Nwezeis is a 46 years old Nigerian National residing in Spain. He initially excreted thirty five (35) pellets. Later on, he sequentially excreted another thirty five (35) pellets, twenty nine (29) pellets, seventeen (17) pellets, eight pellets, and six (6) pellets respectively.

The said incident happened on Thursday, 2nd May 2024 during routing checking for Royal Air Moroc Flight to Casablanca, Morocco.

In a similar but separate development, DLEAG’s Brusubi field office clutched two (2) Sierra Leoneans and one (1) Gambian national with two hundred and seventy six (276) pills of suspected ecstasy also know as GAW – GAW and some quantities of suspected kush known as Gina Bass around Brufut TAF Estate.

32 years old Raymond Bangura, a Sierra Leonean national, 26 years old Thomas Margai, a Sierra Leonean national and 22 years old Mamadou Sey, a Gambian national were clutched with the said drugs on Saturday 4th May 2024 around 23: 20 hours GMT onwards. The means of conveyance used to traffic the said prohibited and controlled drugs is an Ash color Ford vehicle with registration number BJL 4129 X

- Advertisement -

In the North Bank Region, DLEAG operatives alongside personnel of The Gambia Police Force (GPF), The Gambia Immigration Department (GID) and State Intelligence operatives nabbed 42 years old Modou Camara with sixteen (16) big bundles of suspected cannabis sativa at Daru Fodeba on Saturday 4th May 2024 around 02:30 hours GMT onwards. Equally, 18 years old Sainey Manneh of Tujereng was taken into custody at Tanji with thirty five (35) wraps of suspected Kush. The said incident happened at on Friday 3rd May 2024 around 22:30 hours GMT onwards.

25 years old Lamin Manga and 41 years old Alfusainey Sanneh were arrested at outskirts of Bunoborr village with five (5) bundles and one (1) wrap of suspected cannabis sativa on the 5th of May 2024 around 22:10 hours GMT onwards. The means of conveyance was a plateless motorcycle.

Management of the Agency commends the Airport Command and by extension all DLEAG operatives stationed across the country for their selfless service and relentless efforts in bridling drugs and related activities. The commitment and dedication of operatives has over the years resulted in seizures of significant quantities of both licit and illicit drugs. What is even more amazing is that operatives in most instances register such cases with little or no narcotics detecting equipments like scanners, sniffer dogs among others. As a result, the Agency has gained the admiration, recognition and commendation of partners within the global anti narcotics community.

Finally, we call on the public to join the bandwagon in the crusade on drug abuse, illicit drug trafficking and related activities. DLEAG and sister security services cannot do it alone. It is only through collaboration and partnership that we can make sustainable meaningful gains in the crusade on drugs and all other forms of illegal and criminal related activities. Therefore, it is to our collective benefit for us to join hands in prioritizing the safety, security, and stability of our beloved nation so that children and youth can grow in a healthy, safe and secure community where they can realize their full potentials.