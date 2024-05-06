Widow describes life as ‘agonising’ without her murdered husband

- Advertisement -

By Alieu Jallow

Husai Baldeh, the widow of the late Bakary Sabally, also known as Mamadou Sabally, who was tragically murdered in Basse in the Upper River Region in February 2024, has said life without her husband is incredibly difficult.

In an interview with our reporter in their hometown of Sare Manson in the URR, Husai shared that the challenge of raising three children alone, without any support, feels like an insurmountable mountain.

“One of my kids goes to school as such he collects daily school lunch and sometimes the kids will run to me and demand something which is hard for me to provide them with. I was only a housewife; my late husband was doing everything. It’s hard on my end taking care of and raising these kids. It breaks my heart when these children run to me crying about some of their needs especially when I can’t provide for them,” she said.

Madam Baldeh remembers her late husband leaving home joyfully on the 3rd of February to prepare for their children’s naming ceremony, only to receive news of his death. She is now seeking justice for him.

In a voice filled with sorrow, Fanta Jawo, the mother of the deceased, expressed that she struggles to accept the truth, as the pain and grief of losing her eldest son, who was a pillar of support for her, are difficult to comprehend.

“Since he passed away, I have been total pain. Since he was not sick as he went shopping to name his kids and someone murdered him, I can’t even speak further. He was my everything and everything to his family,” she said.

Habsa Sabally, sister to the late Mamadou, emphasizes the psychological trauma she experiences whenever she reminisces about her brother’s hospitality towards her.

“Since I lost my brother, [things] have been stressful and hard for me, and I find it difficult to even focus this semester. At times in the middle of lectures, I think about him.

Habsa expressed that she has lost the joy of visiting the village since there is no one to greet her with a warm welcome.

The suspect accused in the murder case of Bakary Sabally is scheduled to appear in the High Court in Basse.