Westfield murder trial: ‘Late Kargbo never attacked suspect Tine’ — Witness tells court

- Advertisement -

By Alieu Jallow

Sanna Cham, a 22-year-old resident of Sukuta, testified in court on Tuesday that the late Fatoumatta Kargbo, a former employee of the HM Bureau who was stabbed and killed on January 19 did not attack the first accused, Arona Tine, contrary to the claims made by the accused.

- Advertisement -

Tine is currently standing a single count of murder for allegedly stabbing Fatoumatta Kargbo with a knife leading to her death.

In his testimony, Sanna Cham stated that the deceased did not attack the accused, contradicting the suspect’s claim that he was attacked by the deceased during an attempt to perform ablution.

“Fatoumatta Kargbo didn’t attack him, but Fatoumatta was holding a knife and pointing in a direction but fell crawling down, the accused picked up the knife and Fatoumatta crawled away”.

In his recount of the incident, PW 1 said while performing ablution for Friday prayer, he overheard a voice screaming for help, a voice attributed to the late Fatoumatta Kargbo.

- Advertisement -

“I was planning for the Friday prayer [when] I heard Fatou shouting, [and] I then rushed to her shop and met her at the door while Fatou was holding a knife, and [her] entire body was with blood shouting for help”.

Cham said that it was at this point he showed the accused coming out of Fatou’s shop. He stressed that the accused (Tine) was pursuing the deceased (Fatoumatta Kargbo) who at the time had a knife in her possession whispering something before she finally fell to the ground.

PW 1 outlined that Arona Tine picked up the knife and stabbed himself in the neck. He then rushed back to the shop therein leading to people locking inside. PW 1 further told the court that there were blood stains on the knife.

PW 1 described the late Fatoumatta as a friend with whom they shared the same shop with a partition in between where he most of the time assisted her in opening and closing her shop.

- Advertisement -

In his cross-examination, Counsel O. Susso’s defence for the accused questioned the witness about the varsity of scenes he witnessed outside where the deceased was holding a knife.

“Yes, I showed Fatoumatta Kagbo holding a knife” Cham replied.

“Did you see at any time the accused attacking Fatoumatta Kargbo”?

Counsel O. Susso asked.

“No, he didn’t attack her, he was standing in one place when he came out of the bureau, He replied.

“So, did you maintain the position that the deceased didn’t attack the accused person” Counsel O. Susso asked.

“Yes, Fatoumatta didn’t attack the accused person, she was pointing to the accused holding the knife,” Sanna Cham replied.

The case is adjourned to May 6th, 2024, at 11:30 a.m. for the continuation of cross-examination.