GAP Urges President Barrow to Stand Firm Against Corruption

- Advertisement -

By: Dawda Baldeh

The leader of the opposition Gambia Action Party (GAP), Musa Ousainou Yali Batchilly, has urged Gambian President Adama Barrow to stand firm against corruption within his government and set examples.

- Advertisement -

GAP stated that there are escalating levels of corruption, particularly within the cabinet, which have not only eroded public trust but also hindered our nation’s progress.

“I am urging President Adama Barrow to stand firm and fight corruption within his administration that is undermining the progress of the country,” he said.

He emphasized that immediate and decisive action needs to be taken to combat this malaise and restore integrity to our governance.

Below are the recommendations from GAP which they believe, if implemented, will address corruption.

- Advertisement -

Ramping Up Anti-Corruption Efforts Within the Cabinet:

The prevalence of corruption within the highest echelons of government is alarming.

This cancerous growth within the cabinet must be urgently addressed.

We urge you to take a firm stance against any form of corruption, starting with your closest advisors and ministers.

Enforcing the Anti-Corruption Bill:

The Anti-Corruption Bill, designed to protect our nation from the scourge of corruption, must be enforced vigorously and without exceptions.

We call on your administration to ensure that this bill is not just a document but a powerful tool actively used to root out corruption.

Investigating and Bringing Culprits to Justice:

It is imperative that thorough investigations are conducted, and those found guilty of corrupt practices are brought to justice.

This includes not only punishment but also publicizing these actions to deter future malfeasance.

Empowering the Anti-Corruption Commission:

The Anti-Corruption Commission should be empowered to probe into the activities of the cabinet and all governmental bodies.

This commission must be given the authority and resources to enforce all forms of anti-corruption measures effectively.

Presidential Visits to Key Government Institutions:

We urge you, President Barrow, to personally visit key government institutions.

By gathering first-hand information on their operations and status quo, you can gain an unfiltered view of the challenges and corrupt practices that may exist.

National Assembly Summons and Accountability:

The National Assembly must take an active role in summoning ministries suspected of corruption.

These ministries should be pressed to act transparently and be held accountable. Non-compliance should result in immediate dismissal.

Sacking Corrupt Officials:

Any director, minister, or civil servant found guilty of corruption must be sacked without delay.

This zero-tolerance policy will send a clear message that corruption at any level will not be tolerated in The Gambia.

GAP’s Commitment to Exposing Corruption:

As the leader of the Gambia Action Party, I will not hesitate to call a press conference to expose the ills and wrongdoings occurring within the government.

Our commitment to transparency and accountability will not waver.

The future of The Gambia hinges on the eradication of corruption.

In conclusion, the opposition leader emphasized the importance of taking these necessary steps to restore faith in the government and to secure a prosperous future for all Gambians.