MFW inaugurates GambiFood Processing, Women Resource Center in Kerr Jarga

- Advertisement -

By: Dawda Baldeh

Maa Foundation for Women (MFW) over the weekend inaugurated the first-ever ‘GambiFood’ Processing and Women Resource Center in Kerr Jarga, North Bank Region.

- Advertisement -

Maa Foundation, which is a non-profit organisation established to empower women through sustainable economic empowerment, established this multipurpose centre to empower women and foster their involvement in political processes as well as transform the local community by tackling food spoilage and wastage, driving economic empowerment, and their participation in politics.

Refurbished by the Maa Foundation for Women with funding from UNFPA through the UN Peace Building Fund, this centre is considered as a state-of-the-earth facility.

Presiding over the inauguration, Fatoumata Bah-Barrow, Gambia’s First Lady, commended the Maa Foundation for Women and partners for the initiative.

She told the gathering that the centre will undoubtedly promote women’s economic and social development.

- Advertisement -

Praised by many for her active support and advocacy for women empowerment, the First Lady said; “Women can play an effective role once they are economically empowered.”

She described women as vulnerable people who if supported can play a crucial role in nation building.

Acknowledging the importance of this centre Madam Bah-Barrow said the centre will benefit the NBR women irrespective of their political differences.

For her, most women entrepreneurs lack mentorship support in the country which affects them.

- Advertisement -

However, she mentioned that the establishment of such a facility is a way forward in addressing challenges faced by women.

The UNFPA country representative, Ndeye Rose Sarr, described the facility as a multipurpose centre.

She called it a powerhouse of innovation, a dynamic hub where progress collides with empowerment.

“We are not just breaking ground but also breaking barriers for women and our vision is bold, rooted in the unshakable belief that women are the driving force behind peacebuilding,” she explained.

The UNFPA country rep noted that the project will not just be about fixing problems, but also tackling the big hurdles that keep women from the limelight in the electoral process and political office in the Gambia, adding that they are putting the spotlight on the sky-high costs of running for public office, and they are ready to shake things up.

“This state-of-the-art food processing factory is strategically positioned to minimize food losses within the community.

“It will help in addressing post-harvest losses, reduce waste, optimize resource utilization, and create a food ecosystem sustainable for our community.

“We want such centres to be stretched across the country.

“This will empower the women economically and politically which is a special interest for UNFPA,” she emphasized.

She went on to say this ensured that the voices of women resonate in the political landscape, driving change and shaping policies that reflect the needs of our community.

She announced that a total of 76 women who have been trained at the centre will be graduating she described them as becoming of change.

For her part, Fatoumatta Jawara-Dukureh, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Maa Foundation for Women, underscored the importance of the project.

“The project is meant to empower Gambian women and their participation in politics.

“This is for Gambian women irrespective of political affiliation and our goal is to empower every woman.

“I appreciate the support from the MFW team, community of Kerr Jarga, 58 great women and of course GRA for their support during this journey of empowering women,” she said.

Rohey Malick Lowe, the mayor of Banjul City Council, commended the foundation and partners for the laudable initiative, saying women and youth empowerment is her top priority.

She urged women to rise above their political differences and support each other for their betterment.

Mayor Lowe also tasked the women to make the best use of the centre and take ownership.

Other speakers included the village head, councillor Awa Gaye, NBR governor representative, and among others who commented on the foundation and partners for empowering women.