President Barrow’s Statement at the Handing Over Ceremony of Spanish-Donated Patrol Vessel to Gambia Navy

- Advertisement -

By: Seringe ST Touray

In a ceremony in Banjul earlier today, President Adama Barrow officiated the handing-over and commissioning of the Fast Patrol Vessel, GNS FANKANTA, marking a significant milestone in the country’s maritime security efforts. President Barrow’s speech during the event highlighted the government’s dedication to national security, economic development, and cooperation with international partners, particularly the Kingdom of Spain.

- Advertisement -

The president emphasized the importance of effective maritime security in achieving the nation’s development goals. Quoting the president, “We place a high premium on national security. This incorporates maritime security and maritime resource generation and protection.” Acknowledging the critical role of the maritime sector in The Gambia’s economy, he stressed the need for strong maritime security to ensure food security, employment generation, and overall economic prosperity.

The newly commissioned Fast Patrol Vessel, GNS FANKANTA, is a High Endurance Fast Patrol Vessel, the first offshore patrol vessel in The Gambia’s Navy since 1989. President Barrow expressed gratitude to the Kingdom of Spain for their support, acknowledging the close and fruitful friendship between the two countries. He thanked the Spanish Guardia Civil for their role in making the occasion a reality and highlighted the history of cooperation between The Gambia and Spain in the areas of training and operational support.

The president also recognized the efforts of Retired Lt General Yakuba A Drammeh and all the Senior Military Officers of Gambia Armed Forces in strengthening bilateral cooperation in defense. He expressed confidence that the event would deepen the longstanding cooperation between The Gambia and the Kingdom of Spain, particularly in maritime safety and security.

The president commended the capabilities of the new vessel, GNS FANKANTA, stating that it would significantly enhance the Navy’s ability to prevent illicit activities at sea. He also provided insights into another vessel, GNS JAMBARR, formerly LOMS-52, which was impounded in 2019 and subsequently handed over to The Gambia Navy. The president highlighted the vessel’s deployment for fisheries inspections, patrols, escort duties, and short-range coastal missions.

- Advertisement -

Addressing the challenges faced at sea, the president urged the Navy to combat unauthorized ship-to-ship transfers, narcotics and human trafficking, smuggling of irregular migrants, and other maritime crimes. He reassured the Navy of the government’s unwavering support in ongoing capacity-building efforts.

In conclusion, President Barrow officially handed over GNS FANKANTA to the Navy for operations, expressing confidence in the competence and commitment of the officers and ratings. He urged wise and productive use of the assets to guarantee the nation’s maritime security aspirations, wishing the officers fair winds and calm seas. The president’s speech underscored the government’s dedication to safeguarding the nation’s maritime interests and fostering international collaboration for a secure and prosperous future.