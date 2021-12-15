Coco Ocean Lights Christmas Tree to Mark Beginning of Festive Season

0
- Advertisement -

By: Christian Conteh

To mark the start of the festive season here in The Gambia, Coco Ocean Resort and Spa on Sunday 12th December 2021 held a symbolic lighting of a Christmas Tree at the hotel’s facility at Bamboo Drive, Kombo Coastal Road, Serrekunda, Gambia.

- Advertisement -

The event brought together young school-going children, adults and regular patrons of the facility. The kids treated guests to Christmas carols and were offered gifts by Santa Clause.

Abdoulie Barrow is Food and Event Manager of Coco Ocean Resort and Spa, he said the event is a way of welcoming the festive season and displaying what the facility has to offer its numerous customers.

“The event is first of its kind, looking back at the COVID-19 Pandemic and the effect it has had on the hospitality industry we are happy to have been able to sustain our business and continue to give our customers the standard they seek.

The ‘Coco Ocean Tree Lighting’ is in preparation for the Christmas holiday. The turnout was good, the performance by the kids was amazing,” Barrow said.

- Advertisement -

When asked about the continuity of such an event he noted that he hopes to see it becoming an annual event.

“We are unique, Coco Ocean is one in the world and we are working in the largest industry in the world. The sky is the limit for us, with our expertise at Coco Ocean there are lots of surprises for our customers in the new year,” Barrow promised.

He went on to invite everyone including Gambians and non-Gambians to come to Coco Ocean and spend the Christmas holidays at their facility.

Charles is a musician from Belgium, he says Coco Ocean is his favourite hotel and he will be performing with his Belgian friends and other prominent artists living at the hotel on New Year’s Eve.

- Advertisement -

He promised to play his part in the improvement of the music industry in The Gambia. This includes pushing for legislation that gives musicians copyright and let them earn from their work.

Music and snacks formed an integral part of the social evening and tree lighting event.

Previous articleGACH chief Jawara gives D265,000 to accident victims for their medical bills

RELATED ARTICLES

Popular Posts

Advertisement
The Fatu Network is the leading online news provider in The Gambia. The Fatu Network focuses on the truth, however inconvenient. It reports events from an independent and detached point of view. The Fatu Network owes allegiance to only The Gambia and the voiceless common Gambian man and woman. The need for Gambians to live in a country where the best traditions and ideals of democracy are recognized, appreciated and practiced is what led to the establishment of The Fatu Network. The Fatu Network is hugely committed to principles of justice, individual freedoms and liberties and for the state to defend and protect the fundamental rights and freedoms of citizens and also for the state to create conditions for their political, social, economic and other development. The Fatu Network’s motto is, “Truth then Justice”.

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

© Copyright 2019 - The Fatu Network - - Site by DigiTech Solutions