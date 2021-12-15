Coco Ocean Lights Christmas Tree to Mark Beginning of Festive Season

- Advertisement -

By: Christian Conteh

To mark the start of the festive season here in The Gambia, Coco Ocean Resort and Spa on Sunday 12th December 2021 held a symbolic lighting of a Christmas Tree at the hotel’s facility at Bamboo Drive, Kombo Coastal Road, Serrekunda, Gambia.

The event brought together young school-going children, adults and regular patrons of the facility. The kids treated guests to Christmas carols and were offered gifts by Santa Clause.

Abdoulie Barrow is Food and Event Manager of Coco Ocean Resort and Spa, he said the event is a way of welcoming the festive season and displaying what the facility has to offer its numerous customers.

“The event is first of its kind, looking back at the COVID-19 Pandemic and the effect it has had on the hospitality industry we are happy to have been able to sustain our business and continue to give our customers the standard they seek.

The ‘Coco Ocean Tree Lighting’ is in preparation for the Christmas holiday. The turnout was good, the performance by the kids was amazing,” Barrow said.

When asked about the continuity of such an event he noted that he hopes to see it becoming an annual event.

“We are unique, Coco Ocean is one in the world and we are working in the largest industry in the world. The sky is the limit for us, with our expertise at Coco Ocean there are lots of surprises for our customers in the new year,” Barrow promised.

He went on to invite everyone including Gambians and non-Gambians to come to Coco Ocean and spend the Christmas holidays at their facility.

Charles is a musician from Belgium, he says Coco Ocean is his favourite hotel and he will be performing with his Belgian friends and other prominent artists living at the hotel on New Year’s Eve.

He promised to play his part in the improvement of the music industry in The Gambia. This includes pushing for legislation that gives musicians copyright and let them earn from their work.

Music and snacks formed an integral part of the social evening and tree lighting event.