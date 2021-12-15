UDP petition: Alhagie S Darboe says in his witness statement President Barrow promised to pay alkalolu and claims that it is inducement

- Advertisement -

UDP senior administrative secretary has said in his witness statement President Adama Barrow promised alkalolu that they will be appointed and paid, arguing that this was an inducement of the local government leaders.

UDP filed a petition at the Supreme Court on Tuesday challenging the December 4 presidential election result. They want the top court to cancel the election.

In his witness statement filed along with the original statement, Alhagie S Darboe alleged he knows for a fact President Barrow in his campaign made promises to the alkalolu that they will be appointed and paid D3,000 per month.

“…And this I know is an inducement to them for the purpose of election,” he alleged.

Darboe said elsewhere in his statement that he knows for a fact that in the course of the campaign, the NPP mobilised governors, chiefs and alkalolu who participated in the election campaign on the side of the party.

