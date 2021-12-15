GACH chief Jawara gives D265,000 to accident victims for their medical bills

- Advertisement -

GACH Global chief executive officer Abubakary Jawara has given D265,000 to two accidents victims to support them in their treatment.

Abubacarr Sowe of Brikama and Papa Momodou Njie of Tallinding were given D250,000 and D15,000 respectively.

Sowe who is 18, was involved in an accident that left him with fractured legs while Pa Njie also has leg fractures. Both accidents took place during the presidential election period.

The support is the latest generosity from top businessman Jawara and his GACH Global company.

