Citizens’ Alliance Denies Receiving Two Vehicles As Gifts From President Barrow

Dr. Ceesay & President Barrow
Citizens’ Alliance (CA) party has in a press release refuted claim that the party was gifted two pick-up vehicles by President Adama Barrow, following a visit of its party leader, Dr. Ismaila Ceesay, at State House.

“The allegation is that President Barrow has given three pick-up trucks to the CA leader for the party’s activity. This is totally false. The party wishes to make it categorical clear that CA did not receive any vehicle from the President for any reason or purpose prior to or after the December 2021 elections,” the release explains.

According to the party’s statement, it was the President who requested to see Dr. Ceesay, adding that its leader honoured the invitation to know why the President had invited him.

“It is true that the decision to meet Barrow was never discussed at any prior executive meeting. However, when the President requested to see Dr. Ismaila Ceesay, the later consulted the partty’s national President, Mr. Dominic Mendy, for his advice. Mr. Mendy advised him that the President can request to see any citizen if he so wises and that Dr. Ceesay would have no option but to go and listen to what the President has to say. Premised on this, Dr, Ceesay met with the President,” narrates the press release.

The party reassures its members and the general public that the it is guided by principles and that its leadership is resolved to safeguarding those principles at all cost.

“While celebrating the internal democracy we are known for, we continue to tolerate dissenting voices. Notwithstanding, we wish to remind all our members that CA, like any other organization, has codes of conduct for its members and our actions and inactions are to be confined within those dictates,” it emphasizes.

