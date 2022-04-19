“Over Thirteen Thousand People Displaced By Senegal-MFDC Conflict” – NDMA Director

0
Sana Dahaba, Executive Director of the National Disaster Management Agency
By Dawda Baldeh

Sana Dahaba, Executive Director of Gambia’s National Disaster Management Agency (NDMA) has confirmed with The Fatu Network that over Thirteen Thousand One Hundred and Eighty-Four (13,184) peoples have been internally displaced since Senegalese Forces launched attacks on the Movement of Democratic Forces of Casamance (MFDC) who are fighting for independence of the southern Senegalese region.

The Senegalese Forces launched their first attack on the 24th January where seven Senegalese soldiers were arrested, but were later released after diplomatic engagement.

On 13 March 2022, the Senegalese forces again launched an attack on the MFDC resulting to the displacement of thousands as explosive shells were reportedly landing in boarder villages.

Mr. Dahaba said the conflict in the region has resulted to serious public fear and displacement.  According to the NDMA data, one thousand six hundred and forty-eight (1,648) households have been affected.

“As of now, Thirteen Thousand One Hundred and Eighty-Four (13,184) peoples have been affected,” Sana Dahaba told The Fatu Network. He also noted that the NDMA did not have any separate camp for the internally displaced persons which he said remains a key challenge to them.

He thanked the government together with their partners for the timely intervention in supporting the affected families.

He however said not all the affected families have been supported, noting that a large number have been provided with food items, clothes among others. He also stated that data collection is a process, revealing that some people increase their household numbers since they know the NDMA and partners are going to provide supports.

“Detailed assessment has been conducted and the data collected will be presented to the Office of the Vice President. The data will indicate the type of supports families needed,” he said.

Mr. Dahaba confirmed that they will support both the internally displaced persons and their host families.

He emphasized that supporting the affected families is crucial as they are also taxpayers. “I thank the Brikama Area Council for providing the affected families with six hundred and fifty (650) twenty-five kilograms (25kg) bags of rice.”

The NDMA boss further disclosed that the data was collected in a state of fear amid the explosion of shells landing in border villages,” he concluded.

 

