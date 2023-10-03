Brufut Health Center Hosts Stakeholder Dialogue on Result-Based Financing (RBF)

- Advertisement -

By: Alagie Cherno Suwareh

Result-Based Financial reporting, also known as Performance-Based Financing, is a systemic approach designed by the Ministry of Health, emphasizing results in terms of both quantity and quality of service outputs. It involves empowering health facilities as autonomous agencies dedicated to achieving health-related goals and benefiting their staff.

- Advertisement -

Fortunately, Brufut Health Center has celebrated three consecutive successes, consistently ranking at the top of Result-Based Financial Reporting. In an effort to keep partners informed, the hospital staff engaged with the Brufut community through the Brufut Village Development Committee, women representatives, and other channels.

Omar Dampha, the officer-in-charge, highlighted the transformative impact of RBF on Brufut Health. The introduction of RBF has significantly enhanced the facility’s performance, placing it at the forefront of excellent performance among health facilities benefiting from the project for three consecutive times.

The benefits of RBF have facilitated the refurbishment of the health center’s infrastructure, ensured the availability of medicines, and improved the quality of service delivery. Dampha emphasized the importance of community ownership, stating, “We want the people of Brufut to take ownership of the project because the higher the turnout, the more rewards we will receive to enable us to undertake more development and continue to excel.”

Kebba Omar Jaiteh, a community health adviser to the Brufut VDC and a retired health expert at the World Health Organization (WHO), expressed delight at the success of the campaign in raising awareness among the people of Brufut to utilize the hospital.

- Advertisement -

He highlighted the significance of community engagement in strengthening the relationship between the health center and the community. Jaiteh emphasized how RBF could help minimize maternal and infant mortality rates and morbidity rates.

He urged influential figures such as council members, imams, pastors, etc., to join the campaign, especially in encouraging pregnant women to visit Brufut Health Center, where quality service delivery is guaranteed. He concluded by assuring that the two parties would continue to collaborate to serve the community with quality service delivery.

Fatou Bojang, accompanied by her new baby, praised the care she received during her recent delivery, noting a significant improvement compared to her previous experience. She emphasized the quality of service and the comfort of the labor ward as a testament to a smooth and safe delivery.

Another woman, Binta, who had not experienced hospital delivery before, encouraged women to visit health centers for delivery, highlighting the incomparable difference in safety. “My baby has recovered thanks to the service we received here at Brufut Health Center.”

- Advertisement -

In a conversation with Sarjo Fatty, a senior Community Health Nurse Midwife, she shared her experience before the implementation of RBF. “It was very challenging for us as midwives, and we did not receive enough antenatal care.”

With performance-based financing conducted every three months, the staff of Brufut Health Center and community representatives are optimistic about maintaining their excellent service delivery to patients, regardless of tribe, religion, gender, age, or status.