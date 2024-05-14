Tuesday, May 14, 2024

Man set to drag Physical Planning to court over demolition of ‘property’

By Kebba Camara

Modou Sinyan, who began constructing structures on a plot in Bijilo — thereby blocking access to neighbouring compounds — has stated his intention to take legal action after the Physical Planning Department demolished his buildings, designating the area as a feeder road.

He said he acquired the land for his wife in 2016, with an Alkalo transfer from the Sukuta Alkalo and a sketch plan from the Physical Planning Department. He maintains that the land is not part of the feeder road and does not impede access to any compound.

“We were among the first to have land here. In fact, they call it Bijilo but this place is under Sukuta and [the] Sukuta Alkalo does not give lands like that.

“Physical Planning came here and demolished the place after working hours. I have all my documents and I will go to court to claim this plot again,” Sinyan said.

Ebrima Bojang, a land dealer who sold land to Mr. Sinyan, stated that the land is well-located and does not interfere with anything.

He mentioned that he has sold many plots in that area and that all the documents are in order. He also advised the complainant to lodge a complaint in court to reclaim the land.

It may be recalled that last month, Kebba Bojang, Eddy Saidykhan, Seedu Manneh, Yaya Jatta, and others filed a petition with the Gambia Physical Planning Authority claiming that Modou Sinyan had obstructed a road in Bijilo by erecting a fence, affecting access to several compounds. The Physical Planning Authority has since removed the fence.

