Tuesday, May 14, 2024

Widow raising 4 children seeks support

327
- Advertisement -

By Alieu Jallow

In the face of life’s severe trials, Jamie Jallow endured the loss of her firstborn, Ebrima Jallow, to a violent thunderstorm in June 2020. The seventeen-year-old had gone to gather saba senegalensis, also known as weda or “kabba,” to help with the family’s finances since his father was ill and his mother was recuperating from a car accident. Tragically, while Ebrima was picking the “kabba” fruit from a tree in the nearby bush, a sudden lightning strike, followed by a severe thunderstorm, hit the tree he had climbed, leading to his untimely death.

- Advertisement -

Just five months after her husband, who had been battling a prolonged illness, passed away, Jamie was left to care for their four young boys, the youngest being only four years old. These family members were their sole support system.

Three and a half years following the loss of her eldest child and husband, Jamie finds herself reliant on the meagre income from producing charcoal, an occupation that subjects her to harmful conditions.

In an interview with The Fatu Network, Jamie, with tears in her eyes, shared the struggles of raising four children alone, especially with her current health not permitting her to continue with charcoal production. She is seeking assistance from the government, individuals, and philanthropic entities, whether in cash or kind.

“As am speaking [to you right now], I have nothing to feed my children. In fact, these days I am not feeling well, and I find it hard to feed them.

- Advertisement -

“All my kids go to school and [are] expected to pay some money at school plus their daily upkeep, so I am humbly seeking support to help feed my kids and pay for their school fees. Please help me out for I am in desperate need of your help,” she pleaded.

For years, Jamie has struggled to earn a substantial income from her charcoal-burning business, often seen walking to the nearby bush in the early hours to provide for her young children who are unable to contribute due to their age.

Any assistance given to Jamie will significantly improve her and her children’s lives.
Those interested in offering support can contact these numbers 3802391, +220 274 3275, or 266 1211.

Previous article
Response to the Ministry of Basic and Secondary Education’s Memo on Teacher Participation in the National Population Census
Next article
Man set to drag Physical Planning to court over demolition of ‘property’

RELATED ARTICLES

Popular Posts

Advertisement
The Fatu Network is the leading online news provider in The Gambia. The Fatu Network focuses on the truth, however inconvenient. It reports events from an independent and detached point of view. The Fatu Network owes allegiance to only The Gambia and the voiceless common Gambian man and woman. The need for Gambians to live in a country where the best traditions and ideals of democracy are recognized, appreciated and practiced is what led to the establishment of The Fatu Network. The Fatu Network is hugely committed to principles of justice, individual freedoms and liberties and for the state to defend and protect the fundamental rights and freedoms of citizens and also for the state to create conditions for their political, social, economic and other development. The Fatu Network’s motto is, “Truth then Justice”.
Facebook Instagram Twitter Vimeo Youtube

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

© Copyright 2019 - The Fatu Network - - Site by DigiTech Solutions