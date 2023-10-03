Tuesday, October 3, 2023

‘We are not going to accept that’: President Barrow embraces tough tone on The Gambia’s democracy

343
President Adama Barrow, President of The Gambia
- Advertisement -

By: Muhammed Lamin Drammeh

The President of The Gambia, Adama Barrow, has declared that his government will not tolerate verbal abuse in the guise of democracy, and he has promised to direct the Inspector General of Police to detain anyone who seeks to provoke violence in the country in the name of democracy and gather them in a single location.

- Advertisement -

The president was speaking at a meeting with his party supporters in Niani.

President Barrow spoke out against unnecessary remarks and statements that could incite violence. He promised to take action by instructing the police chief to crack down on anyone who uses freedom of speech as an excuse to promote violence in the name of democracy. Regardless of whether he is popular or unpopular as a president, Barrow emphasized that peace must prevail in the country.

“Whether you appreciate President Barrow or not, peace will prevail here. Your hate for President Barrow does not mean that you should be insulting those working under his government. We are not going to accept that. I will talk to the Inspector General of Police to clamp down on those who want to incite violence and keep them in one place. We want development and that is what we are working towards,” President Barrow told supporters.

Gambians were denied their fundamental rights to freedom of speech during the regime of former President Yahya Jammeh, who is classified by many as a dictator. However, since the change of government in December 2016, many Gambians now have the opportunity to speak their minds about issues in the country.

- Advertisement -

However, President Barrow has said that is getting out of hand and that unnecessary statements are too much.

“…but the democracy is now getting out of hand. Now, the way it works will be changed. Unnecessary statements are too much; words meant to incite violence are too much and that is over now,” he remarked, which was greeted with a lousy applause from the audience.

While addressing the issue of democracy, Barrow explained his government’s commitment to working and delivering goods to Gambians.

Previous article
D. Jobz Warns Against Selective Promotion of Artists to Avoid Conflicts
Next article
Brufut Health Center Hosts Stakeholder Dialogue on Result-Based Financing (RBF)

RELATED ARTICLES

Popular Posts

Advertisement
The Fatu Network is the leading online news provider in The Gambia. The Fatu Network focuses on the truth, however inconvenient. It reports events from an independent and detached point of view. The Fatu Network owes allegiance to only The Gambia and the voiceless common Gambian man and woman. The need for Gambians to live in a country where the best traditions and ideals of democracy are recognized, appreciated and practiced is what led to the establishment of The Fatu Network. The Fatu Network is hugely committed to principles of justice, individual freedoms and liberties and for the state to defend and protect the fundamental rights and freedoms of citizens and also for the state to create conditions for their political, social, economic and other development. The Fatu Network’s motto is, “Truth then Justice”.
Facebook Instagram Twitter Vimeo Youtube

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

© Copyright 2019 - The Fatu Network - - Site by DigiTech Solutions