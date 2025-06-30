Right-holders in NBR Voice Frustration Over Service Delivery Failures

- Advertisement -

By Alieu Jallow

Residents of the North Bank Region (NBR) have raised serious concerns over the inadequate delivery of essential services by key public institutions during a two-day technical advisory interface held at the Governor’s Office in Kerewan.

- Advertisement -

The dialogue, supported by ActionAid International, The Gambia, aimed to bridge the gap between duty bearers and right-holders by offering a platform for open discussion on governance and development challenges in the region.

Participants voiced grievances on a wide range of issues from access to quality health and education services to youth empowerment, agriculture, and the management of natural resources.

Jainaba Bah, an executive member of the North Bank Sports Association, highlighted the continued neglect of women’s sports in the region. She noted that the NBR 2nd Division Female Football Team plays all its matches in Soma due to a lack of local infrastructure. “This comes at a heavy cost,” she said, raising questions about what plans the council has in place to support the regional team.

In response, Alhagie K. Saho, Vice Chairperson of the Kerewan Area Council, acknowledged the challenges but said efforts are underway to address them. He cited plans to allocate new stalls at the recently acquired market along the Senegambia corridor. He mentioned ongoing discussions about providing incentives for young people to take up community cleaning roles.

- Advertisement -

On the issue of sports infrastructure, Vice Chair Saho clarified that it is not the council’s direct responsibility to invest in regional football, as this falls under the Ministry of Youth and Sports. However, he referenced the council’s support for the renovation of the Farafenni Mini Stadium. He also admitted that financial constraints continue to limit the council’s ability to fully support local sports initiatives.

Forest degradation was another hot topic during the discussions. Bisenty Mendy of Kasewe accused some forestry officers of colluding with illegal loggers, claiming that reports submitted by community members are often ignored.

Regional forest officer Buba Kanteh rejected the allegations, stating that most illegal logging is carried out by villagers with insider connections, often without the knowledge of the forestry office. He emphasised that forest parks are managed by Village Development Committees, and his department only acts on reports received from local forestry committees.

Concerns over agricultural sustainability also emerged. Youth participant from the Global platform, Ali Nget, questioned the long-term impact of government-led farming projects, which he said often collapse without proper exit strategies or community ownership.

- Advertisement -

Responding to these concerns, Karamo Minteh, the Regional Agricultural Director, acknowledged some of the challenges and said the Ministry of Agriculture is shifting away from over-reliance on tractor ploughing due to its negative effects on soil health. He noted that the ministry is now introducing lighter and more sustainable farming implements.

Organisers and officials concluded that the interface was a crucial step in promoting accountability and participatory governance. However, they stressed that real progress depends on turning dialogue into concrete action that addresses the needs of the people.