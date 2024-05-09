President Barrow Commemorates the Memory, Life and Legacy of late President Sir Dawda Kairaba Jawara

- Advertisement -

As the family of the late premier Gambian President and humanist, Sir Dawda Kairaba Jawara is poised to celebrate the Centenary (100 years) of his birth on the 16th May, 2024, His Excellency, President Adama Barrow offers his heartfelt congratulations, prayers and best wishes to the esteemed Jawara family.

On behalf of the First Family, the Government and the people of the Republic of The Gambia, President Barrow feels singularly honoured and humbled to preside over our great country as it celebrates the rich and remarkable life and legacy of Sir Dawda Kairaba Jawara; a great son of the country and global statesman.

- Advertisement -

Born in Barajali in The Gambia’s Central River Region on 16th May, 1924, Sir Dawda rose from humbling provincial beginnings to a towering intellectual, political and global statesman respected and admired the world over. He died peacefully at his Fajara residence on the 27th of August, 2019, age 95.

President Barrow will preside over the Centenary commemoration honouring Sir Dawda’s rich legacy at a befitting ceremony to be held at the Sir Dawda Kairaba Jawara International Conference Centre. The date of that grand occasion will be announced in due course.

Meanwhile, as the nation celebrates the memory and enduring legacy of Sir Dawda Kairaba Jawara, Mr. Barrow urges all Gambians, institutions and the media to join him in remembering our late elderly statesman in the form of seminars and symposia on human rights, the rule of law and democracy. Environmentalists are also, encouraged to embark on tree planting and clean-up exercises reflecting President Jawara’s memory and passion in the preservation of our fauna and flora anchored in the historic 1977 Banjul Declaration.

Mr Barrow specifically appeals to religious leaders across all faiths and denominations nationwide, to hold special prayers beginning tomorrow, Friday through Sunday and thereafter, for Sir Dawda’s departed soul, his family and the entire country.