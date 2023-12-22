Auditor General: ‘Enhanced stakeholder engagement can lead to greater audit impact’

- Advertisement -

By: Alieu Jallow

Auditor General Modou Ceesay of the National Audit Office (NAO) of The Gambia has emphasized the importance of stakeholder engagement for achieving greater audit impact and delivering value and benefits to citizens during a two-day capacity-building event for journalists.

“We are delighted to have you all here today as we embark on a crucial initiative to strengthen the media’s understanding of the work of the National Audit Office, which is also an integral component of our 2020-2024 strategic plan. It is our considered view that enhanced stakeholder engagement can lead to greater audit impact and enable the Supreme Audit Institution in delivering envisaged value and benefits to citizens,’’ Ceesay said.

Mr. Ceesay emphasized the crucial role of media in disseminating information about their work, particularly in interpreting the audit reports to the public. Therefore, he noted, the two-day engagement is designed to enhance their knowledge and skills in explaining and detailing the processes, procedures, standards, methodologies, and terminologies used in auditing, enabling them to better understand and interpret the reports accurately.

“The media is an important external oversight player due to their capacity to raise the profile of an issue and reach a broad audience. For many people, the media are their main source of information and news about the functioning of the government’’.

The Auditor General believes that the training can significantly increase the outreach of Supreme Audit Institutions’ strategies for enhancing the visibility of audit reports, drawing attention to key findings, and highlighting the need to monitor compliance with audit recommendations.

He mentioned that the training would bring accountability, integrity, and transparency to the government, making significant contributions to society.

Mr. Ceesay outlined the complexities and technicalities of their work, which he believes is challenging for the media to accurately report on, especially their findings and recommendations.

“I am confident that this engagement is a significant step towards bridging this gap. By coming together, we aim to foster a collaborative relationship between the National Audit Office (NAO) and the media, enabling us to work hand in hand to promote public awareness and understanding of our audit reports and their implications”.

The head of NAO strongly believes that a well-informed and engaged media is crucial to promote transparency, accountability, and good governance. Through collaborative efforts and empowering the media, public institutions can be held accountable, and positive change can be driven in our society. In conclusion, the NAO boss emphasizes the importance of the media in shaping a better future for all.