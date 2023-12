- Advertisement -

Momodou Sabally, the campaign manager for the United Democratic Party (UDP), resigned yesterday to join President Adama Barrow’s ruling National People’s Party (NPP). Momodou Sabally: “As of today, I am one hundred per cent committed to the National People’s Party [NPP]”. NPP is President Adama Barrow’s ruling party. Until he cross-carpeted, Sabally was a staunch critic of the Barrow administration.