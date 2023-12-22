“We Want to Eliminate UDP in the Gambia” – Kebba Lang Fofana

- Advertisement -

By: Dawda Baldeh

Hon. Kebba Lang Fofana, a nominated National Assembly Member for the ruling National People’s Party (NPP), has stated that their mission is to eliminate their main political rival, the United Democratic Party (UDP).

Fofana expressed his happiness at the recent joining of Momodou Sabally, the former UDP campaign manager, to the NPP, stating that it adds more weight to their political base.

Fofana described Sabally as a good politician with a lot of influence and highlighted that Sabally’s decision to join the NPP was influenced by the development efforts of their party leader.

“We want to eliminate UDP in Gambia and nothing will make us happier than eliminating them.

Sabally’s joining NPP is huge for us and it will add more weight to our political base.

He is a very good politician with a lot of influence. Sabally is a man of words and we are happy to have him join us.

He has seen the light and the development that our party leader is doing for the country and that’s what convinced him to join,” he explained.

Fofana further emphasized that Sabally now has equal rights to every other member of the NPP and that even the president is not above him in the party’s structure.

While Sabally’s move to the NPP may be viewed as shocking by many in the opposition, he had previously played a role in the formation of the NPP as a member of the President Barrow Youth for National Development.

Fofana expressed his happiness with Sabally’s decision and stated that he would be even happier if UDP leader Ousainou Darboe joined the NPP, claiming that the UDP has not done much for the country.

“We are more than happy and if we could have Ousainou Darboe join us we would be happier,” he said.

Fofana emphasized that politics should be based on ideas and tolerance, rather than hatred and insults.

He expressed confidence that Sabally would remain committed to the NPP and have a significant impact on the party moving forward.

The quote from Sabally in 2018 mentions his inspiration to play a more active role in the activities of President Barrow Youths for National Development after witnessing the president’s groundbreaking ceremony for a roads and bridges project in the Upper River Region (URR).

Sabally praised the youth as a positive force for nation-building and looked forward to the expansion of their platform.