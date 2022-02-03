AFCON Semis: ‘My Players Are Motivated to Win’ – Cameroon Coach

Cameroon Coach, Antonio Conceiçao says his players are highly motivated ahead of their 2021 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) semi-finals match against the Pharaohs of Egypt. Hosts Cameroon will be seeking a place in the 2021 AFCON final when they lock horns with Egypt at the Olembe Stadium in Yaoundé today.

Conceiçao speaking at a pre-match press conference in Yaounde said his players were motivated to win the Egyptians, adding that the overall objective was to win the title.

“Our goal is clear; to play a good game and go to the final. We will play against a very good team, Egypt, the most successful team in Africa. They have very good players, including one of the best in the world, namely Mohamed Salah”.

“My players are motivated to win. We have positive pressure, but our objective is clear, to win the title for the Cameroonian people,” he said.

Cameroonian Midfielder Andre Anguissa stressed that he and his teammates were motivated to play a good match against Egypt.

“We are determined to achieve a good result, go to the final and win the title. Playing at home is very special for us. We are committed to play this semi-final and go for the title next Sunday, for the Cameroonian people”.

Four wins and a draw in the road to the semi-final give the Indomitable Lions a vast amount of confidence before facing rivals Egypt for a ticket in Sunday’s final. They know well they will have the support of thousands as they dream of a sixth AFCON trophy.

Cameroon will once again rely on the lethal attacking duo of Vincent Abubakar and Karl Toko Ekambi, who has scored all Cameroon 11 goals to the moment, six for Abubakar and one less for Ekambi. (NAN)

Source : The Herald

