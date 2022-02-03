Egypt Protest Against Gambian Referee Falls on Deaf Ears

- Advertisement -

By: Christian Conteh

The Egyptian Football Association is still uneasy about the fact that Gambian referee Bakari Gassama will be on officiating duties today at the AFCON Semifinal when the Pharaohs of Egypt lock horns with the Indomitable Lions of Cameroon.

Earlier on Tuesday, the Association made a formal protest with the Confederation of African Football (CAF) against the appointment of Gambian referee Bakari Gassama to officiate the African Nations Cup semi-final against Cameroon.

The Associations Facebook page read:

The Egyptian Football Association has lodged an official protest with the Confederation of African Football over the appointment of Gambian referee Bakari Gassama to officiate the Cameroon-Egypt match scheduled for Thursday in the semi-finals of the African Nations Championship currently being held in Cameroon.

The statement added: The Federation also submitted to CAF two memoranda, each containing full responses to what happened following the end of the match between Egypt and Morocco in the quarterfinals, and the circumstances of the inability of the Portuguese national team coach, Carlos Queiroz, to attend the press conference before the same match.

Moroccan and Egyptian press reports indicated clashes between the players of the two teams after Egypt’s 2-1 victory over Morocco after extra time in the quarter-final match on Saturday.

The Egyptian team began its quest to achieve its eighth continental title and strengthen its record weakly, losing 1-0 to Nigeria in its opening match and winning 1-0 against Guinea Bissau and Sudan after lacklustre performances.

Director of Communications at the Gambia Football Federation Baboucar Camara is reported to have told Egyptian media that he has no idea why the Egyptian federation is suspicious of Gassama.

“Gassama is one of the best referees in the world at the present time, he has officiated decisive matches in major tournaments and is known for his good reputation. We assure everyone that he will present a level worthy of the match.”

Although the Egyptian Federation has not given any substantial reason for their protest, many are of the view that the Egyptians think he (Gassama) is biased against their team. They have similarly accused him of previous bias against Egyptian clubs.

Amidst their protest CAF thinks Bakary Papa Gassama is the man for the job.