‘No Foreign Government Has the Right to Protect Our Forests On Our Behalf’- Mama Kandeh Says, As He Welcomes Release Of Gambians Captured By Senegalese Soldiers

By: Sarjo Brito

The leader of the opposition party Gambia Democratic Congress, Mama Kandeh says he welcomes the release of the two Gambian nationals who were captured by Senegalese forces during an intense fight between elements of the separatist movement MFDC and Senegalese soldiers stationed in Foni.

The duo who was under the custody of the Senegalese forces have now been released and handed to Gambian authorities following a public outcry demanding their release.

“We of the Gambian Democratic Congress (GDC) hereby welcome the return of our two brothers; Alkalo of Karrol, Modou Bojang and Gambian Police Officer, Abdou Jammeh of the CIU, who were captured, held hostage, and taken away by Senegalese soldiers under the watch of the Gambian government, back to The Gambia. They have been handed over to the Gambian Police Force, our law enforcement Agency, which is the proper thing to do. GDC hopes that this latest show of ineptitude and irresponsibility by our government in protecting our citizens will not continue,’’ a statement from GDC Read

The GDC party says no foreign government or institution has the right to protect Gambia’s forests on the country’s behalf, reiterating the mandate of the ECOMOG forces in the country.

“We have professional men and women in our national security forces. As clearly stated in our former press release, the Senegalese soldiers attached to the ECOMIG team have no mandate/operational right according to the ECOWAS Protocol on ECOMIG to get involved in the implementation of Gambian domestic laws. The Gambia is a sovereign nation, and its sovereignty is an absolute and indispensable right that must be observed and respected by every individual, nation, or society.’’

The Gambia Democratic Congress urged all Gambians to refuse to be dragged into the Senegal-Cassamance debacle, adding that no Gambian must bear the brunt of the decades-long arm fight between the separatist group and the Senegalese government.

The party also called on the Gambian government to stop any move aimed at aiding and abetting the Senegalese government in its fight against the MFDC.