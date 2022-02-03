Medicines Control Agency Warns Against Unauthorised Import, distribution, Sale and Advertisement of Medicines

- Advertisement -

The Medicines Control Agency has in a recent press release signed by Markieu Janneh Kaira the institutions Executive Director reminded the public that it is illegal for any person or entity to be engaged in the import, distribution, storage, sale, advertisement and promotion of medicines including nutritional supplements and herbal medicines in The Gambia without its approval.

“A person or entity shall not be engaged in the import, distribution, storage, sale, advertisement or promotion of medicines including nutritional supplements and herbal medicines to the general public as a treatment, preventive or cure for a disease, disorder or abnormal physical state unless has been authorised by the Medicines Control Agency,” the press release stated.

According to the institution, the Medicines and Related Products Act of 2014 recognises that medicines must not be treated as ordinary goods of commerce. The act in this regard places specific restrictions on their manufacture, import, distribution, storage, sale and advertisement for the common good.

It further notes that the peddling or sale of medicines at the markets, streets, ferry crossings, weekly markets (“lumos”) and other unauthorized places and/ or by unauthorized persons is illegal and has the potential to negatively impact public health.

“The general public is hereby being advised and warned to desist from patronising such places and individuals for the interest of their own health,” it read.

The Agency warns that media houses, individuals and entities who fail to abide by the law shall face the full strength of the law, whilst soliciting the support and cooperation of the public in the control of unauthorised import, distribution, storage, sale, advertisement and promotion of medicines including nutrition supplements and herbal medicines in the country.