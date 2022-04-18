Brikama United Bolsters Squad With Two New Signings

- Advertisement -

By: Muhammed Lamin Drammeh

Brikama United Football Club has announced the signing of two young attackers, Ebrima Badjie from North Macedonia and Babucarr Kebbeh from the Ghanaian premier league side, Accra Lions.

- Advertisement -

The ‘satayba’ giants look set to enrich their side in the second round of the league as they begin their quest to win the team’s third league title.

Ebrima Badjie, who had an unsuccessful professional stint with the North Macedonian side Robotnicki, was part of Modou Lamin Nyassi’s array of stars in the previous seasons before his ephemeral career in North Macedonia. The attacking midfielder was widely regarded as one of the finest young stars in the country. Sometime last year, Badjie left the country for Macedonia to begin a professional career but failed to stay long in the team. He has since returned to the country to join his former team.

Another mega addition to the team is Bubacarr Kebbeh who is disclosed to have arrived as a free agent from Accra Lions in Ghana. The 21-year-old young star left the shores of The Gambia from Real De Banjul to join The Ghanaian premier league side in 2019.

Anderson, as he is fondly called, has a deadly foot and incredible free-kick techniques. He was described as one of the country’s hottest prospects for the future in 2019 when he signed for Accra Lions.

- Advertisement -

The accumulation of these two attacking players is a confirmation of Brikama United’s zeal to earn its third league trophy.

Modou Lamin Nyassi, after his side’s stunning victory over neighbours Fortune FC, told reporters that his team is ready to fight for the trophy. He said that his side gave up on the title challenge last season because they knew they would not be able to catch up with Fortune.

The gaffer said the signing of Badjie and Kebbeh will be good for the team as the race for the title begins.

“These two players will help the team a lot. We all know what they can do,” the gaffer said.

- Advertisement -

Brikama United inhabits the second place in the GFF Division One League standings with 28 points, one point below leaders Real De Banjul.