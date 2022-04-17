Ahead Of World Earth Day: Gunjur Youth Movement Calls For Safe Environment

- Advertisement -

By: Muhammed Lamin Drammeh

The Information Communications and Public Relations Officer of Gunjur Youth Movement has said the planet is innocent but it has been tampered with by the unfortunate activities of humans.

Buba Y. Janneh was speaking to The Fatu Network after the Gunjur Youth Movement’s Commemoration of World Earth Day earlier today, April 17th.

“We believe that the planet is innocent but it has been tampered with by unfortunate human activities ranging from deforestation, pollution, burning of fossils etc”.

He said that the consequences of such human activities give birth to climate change which he explained as ‘serious damages.’

“Climate Change has brought about upheavals, misplacement of millions of people around the world, unemployment and disaster like flooding,” he pointed out.

The environmental activist Gunjur-based young man added that the world should embrace climate change as something real, saying that the youthful population must challenge itself for a better planet.

The global theme for this year’s World Earth Day is “Invest in our planet”.

However, The Gunjur Youth Movement commemorated the day with a different theme. “Earth Day is every day and anywhere you are”.

“This day is as important as any other day because it has to do with our lives as people living on earth,” he voiced.

The day was marked with activities such as beach cleaning, coconut planting and watering exercises.

Janneh highlighted the necessity for them to revisit their activities as humans to deter the planet from being devastated.

He emphasised that Gunjur Youth Movement has been on the front line in the fight against climate change.

The IPRO called on The Gambia Government to implement laws that will protect the environment and the ecosystem.

“Exploitive mining and fishing at Kombo South should stop because it’s affecting the livelihood of the vulnerable people living in these communities,” Janneh told TFN.

He advised young people to coalesce and fight against any activity that destroys the earth.

Earth Day is usually commemorated on April 22 every year to demonstrate support for environmental protection. The event was first held on April 22, 1970.