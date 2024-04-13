Victim’s Family Appeals to Government for Help Repatriating Son’s Body

- Advertisement -

By: Alieu Jallow

The family of the murdered Gambian immigrant in Douala, Cameroon, is appealing to the Gambian government for assistance in repatriating their son’s remains so they can pay their last respects to him.

“We appeal to the government, the Gambian people, and philanthropists to assist us, for the sake of Allah, in repatriating his body. Neither I nor his parents can afford this, so it is our fervent wish at this time. Any support to fulfill this wish would be greatly appreciated and would bring solace to both his parents and me,” he appealed.

Ebrima Barry, a cousin and guardian of the late Momodou Bailo Jallow, who was brutally murdered in Douala, Cameroon, said that the deceased had been under his care for almost a decade before his departure to Cameroon in December 2023.

Barry described Momodou Bailo Jallow as a disciplined and hardworking individual, noting his dedication to success despite coming from an underprivileged background.

“I took care of him from a young age while he attended primary school. Living together can sometimes lead to disagreements, but we never quarreled, and no one ever had to intervene. I supported him until he finished school and even paid for his first-level electrical installation studies. However, due to financial constraints and family obligations, I couldn’t afford his diploma fees.”

Barry explained that his inability to fund Momodou’s diploma prompted him to seek better opportunities in Cameroon, following an invitation from a cousin who promised to help him set up a shop.

He recounted exchanging voice messages with Momodou on the eve of Eid, where he extended greetings to his family. The next day, he received news of Momodou’s tragic death.

“We are shocked by the brutal nature of his death. Being butchered like an animal is incredibly distressing. We don’t have details of his death, as those present only informed us that he was brutally murdered.”

The late Momodou Bailo Jallow was reportedly running a small shop in Douala, with support from one of his cousins.