KMC signs D300M road network project

By Mama A. Touray

The Kanifing Municipal Council has signed a D300 million contract with Longjian Road & Bridge Co. Ltd for a road network project which includes the construction of 15.4 kilometres paved roads and 5.9 kilometres of drainage systems throughout the Kanifing Municipality.

The project is set to commence in May and will include the construction of 11 strategic roads, 2 bridges, and the entire drainage network of Bakau Town over 3 years.

Mayor Talib Ahmed Bensouda said the road network project has long been a goal for both himself and the council. He noted that although they had aimed to initiate this project four to five years prior, resource limitations at the time made it unfeasible.

He emphasized that their primary focus was on waste management at that time, as it was crucial to the welfare and health of the municipality’s residents.

“As we successfully completed the ‘Mbalit’ project which at the time was the biggest municipal project in the history of the Gambia which was fully funded by local taxes, we said it was time to engage the road network.

“We have done many municipal surveys and of course, the top priority and demands of our constituents is that they want better roads and as servant leaders our priority is to make sure that the people in our municipality have a better quality of life and their welfare is prioritized,” he said.

He stated that KMC is an accountable institution that believes in transparency.

“As such this tendering process was a public tender. Every contractor and road constructor with the capability was allowed to compete and Longjian road and bridge company came out as the most competent as far as our bid was considered,” he said.

The Chief Executive Officer of the Kanifing Municipal Council announced that the signing of the road network project marks a significant milestone in the efforts to improve transportation and infrastructure in the Kanifing Municipality.

“This project represents a transformative initiative aimed at improving transportation, and infrastructure and fostering socio-economic development within our community. With roads being the lifeline of any striving municipality, this project holds immense significance in facilitating connectivity, promoting trade and enhancing the overall quality of life for our residents” the CEO said.

He expressed that the expertise and commitment of Longjian Roads and Bridge Company to excellence are certain to be crucial in the successful completion of the project.

Xu Peng Johnny expressed gratitude to KMC for choosing them for the road network project’s construction. He noted that since they arrived in The Gambia in 2018, particularly in Basse, their objective has been to bolster the local economy, create job opportunities for residents, and support local projects that facilitate activities within the country.

“We have the confidence and the commitment to fulfil our responsibility of this project and try our best to facilitate the activity inside the KMC area by providing a quality project for the local people, this is the first major project to be attempted by a municipality, the promise we will make is we will never let you down,” he said.

During the general council meeting, Mayor Bensouda showcased the keys presented to him by the city of Madison, Wisconsin, USA, as well as the accompanying proclamation.