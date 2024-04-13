Batchilly Calls Presidential Meeting with Religious Leaders at State House a Missed Opportunity

By: Dawda Baldeh

Musa Ousainou Yali Batchilly, the leader of the opposition Gambia Action Party (GAP), has described the Presidential gathering with religious leaders at the State House as a missed opportunity.

Speaking to The Fatu Network, the opposition leader said the gathering should have focused on addressing pressing societal challenges that have sparked controversy and disappointment.

“Instead of prioritizing the immediate needs of the people, the President chose to focus on governance by constitutional law, neglecting the lived realities of the populace.

This decision reflects a troubling disconnect between leadership and the urgent issues facing society,” he criticized.

Batchilly believes that while constitutional governance is vital, it cannot overshadow the imperative of addressing pressing societal concerns.

He warned that the failure to do so only widens the gap between government and citizens, eroding trust in leadership.

“The gathering presented a missed opportunity to highlight the importance of social cohesion and unity in our diverse nation.

Religious leaders, integral to our society, should have been emphasized as promoters of tolerance and understanding among different religious communities,” he explained.

Additionally, Batchilly suggested that the President should have recognized the intrinsic value of culture and tradition in Gambian society.

These practices are foundational to our identity and must be respected alongside constitutional law, he added.

In conclusion, he claimed that the recent gathering at the State House represents a failure to address pressing societal challenges and to prioritize social cohesion, unity, and tradition.

“Our leaders must heed the needs of the people and work towards building a prosperous and harmonious nation, respecting both constitutional governance and cultural heritage,” the opposition leader noted.