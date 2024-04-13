Sunday, April 14, 2024

Family of Gambian Immigrant Killed in Cameroon Yet to Be Identified

By: Dawda Baldeh

Following the tragic killing of a Gambian immigrant, Mamadou Jallow Bailo, in Douala, Cameroon, whose body was mutilated by unidentified attackers yesterday, The Fatu Network has been informed that his family is yet to be identified.

Jallow, who runs a small shop in Douala (Cameroon’s economic city), was tragically killed in a robbery on Friday morning.

“We are yet to identify his family, and all Gambians in Cameroon will converge to go and see the remains,” said Foday A. Sillah, a Gambian domiciled in Cameroon.

The latest information reveals that Jallow’s most recent travel to Cameroon was in December 2023.

His untimely death has shocked the Gambian community in Cameroon, who are seeking justice at all costs.

“We won’t rest until justice is served for our brother,” Sillah told The Fatu Network.

He revealed that he has been engaging relevant authorities since the tragic incident to ensure no stone is left unturned.

As efforts to reach the family of the deceased intensify, Gambians at home and abroad have also expressed their condolences to the victim.

The Gambian community in Cameroon is pleading with anyone whose relative named Mamadou Jallow Bailo resides to come forward to help identify the deceased.

Investigations have also commenced, according to our sources in Cameroon.

Efforts are underway to get in touch with the Gambian High Commission overseeing Cameroon.

